Does American Whiskey Have A More Sustainable Future?

We live in an age where questions of sustainability are brought up for nearly every product we consume, and whiskey is no exception. When you're sipping your favorite whiskey, you might not give too much thought to how sustainably made your beverage is, but today, there are more and more distilleries brainstorming how to make products greener in the coming years. Whether that be through farming, packaging, distribution, or even the creation of the whiskey itself, a new approach to whiskey-making is beginning to take root.

These sustainable means of production have not become the norm for creating the product yet, but as resources and knowledge of how to achieve these sustainable results spread, we might begin to see an uptick in these methods. One company already beginning to implement these sustainable practices is Frey Ranch Distillery. Tasting Table had the opportunity to speak with whiskey farmer and co-founder of Frey Ranch Distillery Colby Frey about how the business is using sustainability in its production.

Colby's approach to sustainability starts with farming first. "At Frey Ranch Distillery we are all about taking a common-sense approach to sustainability," says Frey. "This means leaning into farming practices that make good business sense."