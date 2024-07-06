11 Whiskeys With Unique Grain Profiles You Should Know About, According To An Expert

When talking about what makes a whiskey unique or particularly flavorful, people commonly focus on the aging process, overlooking the fundamental ingredients of the spirit. While aging does make a huge contribution to a whiskey's flavor, the grain profile is just as critical, and there are a handful of distilleries producing delicious drams by getting extra creative with grains.

Whiskey is made by fermenting a porridge of grains, distilling the alcoholic liquid to a higher strength, then aging it. The grain profile – also known as the mash bill – is essentially a list of the type and quantity of the grains used in the porridge. The specific type of grain can affect both the taste and the texture of the final product, so it's unsurprising that some distillers have defied the norms to create whiskeys that stand out from the competition. Some utilize heritage grains or choose grains uncommonly associated with whiskey-making, while others play around with unusual ratios. Some distillers do all of the above in their quest for exclusivity.

A long-time whiskey lover, my interest in unique grain profiles was piqued after my first visit to a whiskey distillery in the United States. A storied career in the bar industry has allowed me to indulge my curiosity for whiskeys with distinctive mash bills and gain a greater understanding of the impact they can have. The list below contains some of my favorite expressions that demonstrate just how effective experimentation with grain profiles can be.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.