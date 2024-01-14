The Reason India Consumes So Much Whisky

Say whisky, and Scotland, Ireland, the U.S., and maybe even Japan likely come to mind. However, the world's largest whisky consumer rests far away from those places — it's India. The South Asian country drinks almost half of the world's supply of the golden liquor, made even more impressive given that the majority of the population refrains from alcohol entirely.

And while India does import a fair number of renowned global whiskies, they also have their own rendition of the spirit, simply called Indian whisky. This style incorporates molasses into the distillation base, often mixed with classic versions of the grain-based booze. In addition to cutting down costs, this sweeter whisky flavor palate helps explain the spirit's popularity.

In India, sweet and bitter are beloved flavors, especially after a richly fragrant, spiced meal. Indian whisky diluted with water, soda water, tonic, or ice, is the most popular way to drink the spirit on the subcontinent. It's refreshing yet complex and sweet. Plus, such whiskies can be easily combined with mixers such as cola, and sweet whisky cocktails are showing a rise in popularity, particularly among younger drinkers. In addition to the flavor, there's a historical angle to the spirit's popularity, too — here's why whisky took off.