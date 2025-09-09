The Little-Known Bourbon That Was Voted The Best In The World
For over 50 years, the International Wine and Spirit Competition (IWSC) has set the benchmarks for the finest potent potables on the market. Each year, the organization receives thousands of entrants from all over the world, and each year, the double-blind tasting panels deliver their verdicts, dispensing medals based on overall scores out of 100 possible points. This year's winning bourbon — which scored an impressive 98 points — comes from a relatively new brand, and one that you may not have heard of: Frank August.
The winning whiskey is the brand's Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, a standout offering that blends a strong backbone of bourbon tradition with new and exciting elements of taste and aroma. The tasting notes from the IWSC panel mention not only the vanilla and spice notes expected of a strong bourbon, but also an array of fruity and unique aromas:
"The alluring aroma presents a delightful mix of apple tart, custard, and intriguing dried apricots. On the palate, a refined medley of buckwheat honey, dried apricots, vanilla, and warm spice unfolds, while the finish offers a satisfying hint of leather."
In addition to taking the world title, the brand brought home four gold medals. Frank August's Cask Strength Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Wheated Reserve 5 Barrel Batch, and Small Batch Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey all scored 95 points out of 100, just a few points shy of the overall winner, surely earning them a place among the best bourbon brands.
Frank August seeks to define the future of bourbon
At this point, there is no denying that Frank August has cemented its position in the bourbon world. But it is exactly this novelty that has brought the brand to the forefront. Frank August seeks to offer a new take on what bourbon can and should be, adapting and expanding that most American spirit to changing times and palates.
Frank August was first formed in 2022 as the brainchild of two former Maker's employees, Jane Bowie, Head of Blending and Innovation, and Denny Potter, Master Distiller. The results speak for themselves. While Frank August is a non-distiller producer (NDP), meaning that the brand does not have its own distillery, instead relying on an unknown distiller for the grunt work of production, there is no arguing that the unique blending technique is unmatched.
When it comes to choosing the right bourbon for an at-home tasting, Frank August's Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey should be right at the top of your list. In addition to the obvious (who doesn't want to taste the world's best bourbon?), the 100-proof whiskey comes in an understated bottle that will make an elegant addition to your home bar. Fill out the tasting list with a few of the other gold medal-winning offerings from Frank August, and add a few of the best snacks to pair with bourbon, and you are assured of a perfect evening.