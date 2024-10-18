15 Absolute Best Snacks To Pair With Bourbon

Between my professional background as a seasoned bartender and personal experience as a committed whiskey lover, I've discovered there are few better liquors for snack pairings than bourbon. I've sampled enough expressions to appreciate the complex variations between different styles of bourbon; however, it remains remarkably consistent. This dichotomy makes bourbon perfect for food pairing. We have a foundation of core flavors to work with but can tweak our choices based on the characteristics of a specific whiskey.

For starters, bourbon is made with at least 51% corn in the mash bill, which contributes a grain-forward sweetness to the spirit. Additional grains in the mash bill can lead to other distinct tasting notes. Rye gives us touches of citrus, pepper, and baking spices like cinnamon and clove. Wheat can impart bready notes along with soft undertones of honey and nuts, while malted barley can result in toastier, cereal-like characteristics. Next, we have the gorgeous flavors attributed to the time bourbon spends aging in charred oak barrels. The wood imbues the whiskey with rich notes of vanilla and caramel, and extended aging can result in deeper flavors of toffee, oak, smoke, leather, and cocoa. Lastly, bourbon can feature a range of fresh and dried fruit elements, which can come from barrel-aging, the grains, or the fermentation process. All of these base flavors give us a fantastic range of snack options to choose from, so let's look at my favorite recommendations and how to pair them with the right bourbon.