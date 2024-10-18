15 Absolute Best Snacks To Pair With Bourbon
Between my professional background as a seasoned bartender and personal experience as a committed whiskey lover, I've discovered there are few better liquors for snack pairings than bourbon. I've sampled enough expressions to appreciate the complex variations between different styles of bourbon; however, it remains remarkably consistent. This dichotomy makes bourbon perfect for food pairing. We have a foundation of core flavors to work with but can tweak our choices based on the characteristics of a specific whiskey.
For starters, bourbon is made with at least 51% corn in the mash bill, which contributes a grain-forward sweetness to the spirit. Additional grains in the mash bill can lead to other distinct tasting notes. Rye gives us touches of citrus, pepper, and baking spices like cinnamon and clove. Wheat can impart bready notes along with soft undertones of honey and nuts, while malted barley can result in toastier, cereal-like characteristics. Next, we have the gorgeous flavors attributed to the time bourbon spends aging in charred oak barrels. The wood imbues the whiskey with rich notes of vanilla and caramel, and extended aging can result in deeper flavors of toffee, oak, smoke, leather, and cocoa. Lastly, bourbon can feature a range of fresh and dried fruit elements, which can come from barrel-aging, the grains, or the fermentation process. All of these base flavors give us a fantastic range of snack options to choose from, so let's look at my favorite recommendations and how to pair them with the right bourbon.
Saltines
Saltines aren't exactly the world's sexiest snack. Their bland flavor means they aren't going to do much in the way of elevating a bourbon, and the bourbon won't really improve the taste of the salty little crackers. However, they shouldn't be overlooked as a pairing option, especially if you're hosting a bourbon-tasting event.
The benefit of nibbling on saltines between sips of whiskey is that they're an extremely effective palate cleanser. The combination of their neutral, salty taste and crispy texture helps to remove the lingering flavors of bourbon from your mouth, clearing the way for the next drink. This is extremely important if you're tasting a range of different bourbons, otherwise, you'll find it hard to identify the nuanced characteristics in later samples. Although you can use saltines in this way for any whiskey, I recommend giving it a try with a balanced yet complex bourbon like Woodford Reserve. I think you'll be pleasantly surprised at how much easier it is to identify the more subtle flavor notes with a refreshed palate.
Hard pretzels
I tend to view hard pretzels as the natural progression from saltines for bourbon pairing. The two share similar characteristics — a plain flavor, gentle saltiness, and crunchy texture — making pretzels an equally effective palate cleanser. However, there's a healthy amount of variety among pretzels that gives us a bit more flexibility when it comes to flavor enhancement.
For starters, pretzels tend to have a grainy sweetness that amplifies the cereal notes in the whiskey. They also have a slightly buttery flavor that complements smooth caramel and vanilla-forward bourbons like Buffalo Trace. If you want a stronger contrast against the bourbon's sweetness, you can always pick a variety with extra salt. As a general rule, it's best to match flavors strength-for-strength, so if you prefer strongly seasoned pretzels, you'll need a whiskey that can stand up to them. For example, tangy honey mustard pretzels will work better with a bold, high-rye bourbon, such as Wild Turkey 101. Alternatively, if you're munching on cinnamon sugar pretzels, you'll want to pair them with a sweeter, fruitier bourbon, like the port-cask-finished Angel's Envy.
Nuts
Despite the huge variety of nuts to choose from, it's hard to find any that won't complement bourbon. Depending on the bottle, the spirit can boast a massive range of nutty flavors, including pecan, peanut, almond, hazelnut, and walnut. You can pick your type of nut based on the tasting notes of the whiskey, but it's unlikely that any style will ruin your drink. However, the way the nuts are prepared will have an impact on whether the flavors are amplified, form an interesting contrast, or clash unpleasantly.
For example, salted peanuts will contrast with bourbon's sweet notes while candied pecans will boost them. Roasted nuts will add depth of flavor, especially in well-aged and high-rye bourbons, like Elijah Craig Barrel Proof. Creamier, fattier nuts, like cashews will complement the mouthfeel of a silky, wheated bourbon. These types of nuts are also a great match for high-proof bourbons. Not only does alcohol amplify the flavors of fatty food, but the fat tempers the alcohol heat in return. This makes it much easier to enjoy the subtle flavors lurking in stronger whiskeys.
Dried fruit
Pairing dried fruit and whiskey is a no-brainer. Almost every style of whiskey you can think of has some level of dried fruit character, whether it's from the grain, the barrel, or the fermentation process. The specifics of the fruit notes can vary; however, this doesn't mean you have to match like-for-like flavors.
Generally speaking, bourbons lean towards dark stone fruit flavors such as cherry, plum, or dates, but you can also pick out lighter elements of apricot and peach in some expressions. Other bourbons, especially those finished in ex-rum casks, can pick up touches of tropical fruit, like banana and pineapple. Whichever fruit you pick will highlight existing flavors in the bourbon or create entirely new ones, so it's always worth trying out different combinations to see what you come across. I recommend starting with a high-rye bourbon like Basil Hayden's because it's well-known for its dried fruit character, but as I say, there's not really a bad pick unless you're working with a low-quality whiskey in the first place.
Apple slices
While dried fruit is an excellent snack for taking advantage of those complex, overripe fruit flavors and syrupy notes in bourbon, fresh fruit can be equally effective. Bourbon can have fresh fruit notes as well, although they're typically more prominent in Irish, Japanese, and Scottish whisky styles. However, bourbon has plenty of other flavors that are a superb match for the right fruit, and it's hard to beat a few slices of apple.
It's no secret that the natural sweetness of apples is a superb match for flavors like vanilla, caramel, toffee, and dark sugar, all of which are key tasting notes of most bourbons. However, lots of bourbons also boast classic baking spice flavors, like cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, allspice, and even star anise. Anyone who's ever had a slice of apple pie knows just how well those flavors complement one another. I suggest opting for a slightly tart apple variety, as the natural acidity will also work as an effective palate cleanser between sips. They also have a brightness that will contrast with the bourbon's sweeter side.
Popcorn
Given the fact bourbon is made predominantly with corn, it's no surprise that popcorn makes for a stellar pairing, as it amplifies these cereal notes. The simple snack's butteriness is effective at subduing the alcohol heat of the whiskey, and we all know how well popcorn works with caramel or toffee flavors.
Of course, popcorn comes in a range of flavors, and different varieties will have varying effects on your bourbon. Sweeter styles, like caramel popcorn, will boost the whiskey's sweeter flavors. Conversely, salty popcorn will contrast those flavors — perfect if you've not got much of a sweet tooth. Russell's Reserve 10 Year has a considerable amount of corn in its mash bill — 75% percent, to be precise — so it's a great pick to start with. In terms of more heavily seasoned popcorn, you want to be a little careful. Bolder flavors need to be matched with more powerful whiskeys, so bear this in mind if you have a taste for spicy or extra-savory popcorn.
Aged cheddar cheese
Although bourbon doesn't contain any inherent cheesy flavors — if it does, you should ask for a refund — cheese can still be an incredible pairing choice. However, out of the countless cheeses available, some are much better matches than others.
The secret for picking the best pairing cheese for bourbon is to go for something fatty and mature, and a sharp, well-aged cheddar ticks both of these boxes. As I mentioned earlier, a high fat content helps take the edge off some of that alcohol heat, paving the way for the bourbon's other flavors to shine through with more force. A mature cheese is going to have a better concentration of flavors that can stand up to the strength of the bourbon, so you'll get more of those deliciously nutty and salty elements coming through. I'm a huge fan of intensely flavored cheddar and find it's the perfect way to temper a higher-proof bourbon, like Four Roses Single Barrel. Plus, the powerful flavors of the cheese are more than a match for that whiskey's smoky, oak-forward character.
Smoked Gouda
Although I could probably fill this list with different cheeses, I'm going to hold back and make one more special mention. Although Gouda and cheddar share some similarities — they're both made from cow's milk and have slightly nutty flavor profiles — they're different enough that Gouda deserves its own mention.
First, Gouda is fattier than cheddar, so it's even better at standing up to high-proof whiskey. It also has a wonderful semi-hard texture that offers a smoother mouthfeel than the crumbliness of mature cheddar. Gouda is also slightly sweet, with soft hints of caramel that interplay with bourbon's sweeter notes. While regular Gouda is a worthy snack pairing for bourbon, I must admit that I'm a much bigger fan of smoked Gouda. The style is even creamier than unsmoked Gouda and offers a much more intense flavor. This makes it perfect for pairing with older, stronger bourbons that boast heaps of barrel character, like Knob Creek 9 Year. You can also pair it with a bourbon that's not quite as robust, using the cheese to add a depth of flavor the whiskey may be lacking.
Charcuterie
In the United States, the term charcuterie is often used to describe a platter featuring a variety of cold cuts, cheeses, and accouterments. In this case, I'm using it in the traditional sense, which focuses purely on a selection of cured meats.
I first experienced the magic of pairing charcuterie and bourbon at a Suntory Jim Beam whiskey masterclass while working as a cocktail bartender in New Zealand. Each tasting glass was paired with a different cured meat — prosciutto, country ham, parma ham, and salami — and the difference between tasting the whiskey before and after a nibble was night and day. Once again, it all comes down to the fatty, slightly oily nature of the meat, coating the tongue to protect it from the harsh alcohol. This makes charcuterie perfect for sampling those full-proof, barrel-proof, and cask-strength whiskeys, like Old Forester 1920 Prohibition Style or Booker's Small Batch. Again, the main consideration to make is how strong the flavors of the meat cuts are. Something like chorizo may be a little too spicy for a bourbon pairing, but it's worth experimenting with a selection of meats and bourbons.
Smoked beef jerky
The rich, umami-packed flavor of good beef jerky makes it a superior snack for any occasion, and it's an extremely worthy pick for a bourbon pairing. Although you don't have to opt for a smoked variety, I love the way the style amplifies oaky bourbons.
The salty and savory flavor of jerky provides a beautiful contrast to all of bourbon's sweet notes, while its beefiness enhances the spirit's darker notes. If you want to play into the whiskey's caramel and vanilla profile, you can always pick a slightly candied jerky. Again, this pairing benefits from jerky's fattiness but it's also worth mentioning the role of the snack's texture. You may be familiar with the "Kentucky chew," a bourbon-tasting technique that involves swishing the liquid around your mouth to better experience the flavors. Well, chewing a piece of jerky after a sip of whiskey is also going to give you more time to soak in the taste of the meat and the bourbon. I like to pair smoked jerky with a more premium bourbon like Blanton's Single Barrel for this exact reason.
Chocolate
Even if your bourbon isn't one that's heavy on cocoa notes, chocolate is almost always a great match. It melts in the mouth, coating the tongue with sugary fat to allow the whiskey's flavors to shine past the alcohol. Most chocolate has a flavor that will complement bourbon's sweet notes of caramel, vanilla, and fruit. Chocolate also plays well with spicier elements in the whiskey. However, for the most effective pairings, it's worth putting some thought into matching specific styles of chocolate with certain types of bourbon.
For example, milk chocolate is a great all-rounder that will interplay with a bourbon's sweeter flavors, contrast savory notes, and highlight the features of complex expressions, like Bulleit Bourbon. White chocolate is a great pick for wheated bourbons, as the two are both relatively mellow and creamy. It's my favorite option for lighter bourbons with softer floral or herbal aspects, but its higher fat content shouldn't be overlooked when it comes to soothing the heat of higher-proof whiskeys. Dark chocolate is best matched with sweeter bourbons to take the edge off the chocolate's bitterness. However, the intense flavor of dark chocolate means it needs a whiskey with a bold profile to avoid overpowering the bourbon's flavors. Of course, there are countless styles of flavored chocolate to experiment with, so check out our guide to bourbon and chocolate pairing for some inspiration.
Peanut butter cups
Cars, computers, and the internet are all very nice, but I think we can all agree that peanut butter cups are up there as one of the 20th century's greatest inventions. The candy itself is a perfect example of flavor pairing, combining rich chocolate with creamy peanut butter in a pure harmony of sweet and savory. This is also what makes it an excellent match for bourbon.
We already know that chocolate and nuts rarely fail to enhance a bourbon thanks to their shared characteristics, and combining all three only boosts these wonderful flavor interactions. The luxurious texture of the peanut butter can take the edge off harsher bourbons, but it will also complement smoother ones. Plus, you can pick cups that employ different styles of chocolate to mix and match even more tasting notes. I find that peanut butter cups work especially well with robust wheated bourbons, such as W.L. Weller Special Reserve, as these expressions are typically soft but still manage to display a strong range of powerful flavors.
Nut brittle
Like peanut butter cups, nut brittle is one of those delicious sweet treats that deftly combines two ingredients that not only match one another, but are superb at boosting bourbons. While brittle can vary in style, it typically features a decadent blend of salty nut and butter flavors, rich caramel and toffee, and syrupy aspects, like maple or honey. You've also got a beautifully pronounced textural contrast, with the extra crunchy, chewy brittle standing out against the mouthfeel of the bourbon.
Brittle is superb for leaning into extra nutty and caramel-forward bourbons. It's also especially effective when paired with bourbons of a darker nature that feature earthy undertones and strong barrel characteristics like oak, leather, and tobacco. Noah's Mill is probably my favorite whiskey to start with, as it already has a nut-brittle essence with hints of burnt sugar and soft honey. For a slightly more accessible bourbon, it's also worth giving one of Wild Turkey's bourbons a try, especially its barrel-proof Rare Breed expression.
Butter cookies
The crispier cousins to shortbread, butter cookies manage to be both light and rich, making them an incredibly versatile snack for bourbon pairing. They're typically quite soft and neutral in terms of flavor, with butter and vanilla at the forefront and occasionally hints of sweet coconut.
Butter cookies are amazing at emphasizing vanilla and toffee flavors in bourbon while being subtle enough to let the whiskey's array of flavors have their time in the spotlight. They're fatty enough to temper higher-proof whiskeys, and particularly effective at balancing spicier notes found in high-rye bourbons like 1792 Small Batch. Butter cookies tend to vary in texture, so you can enjoy a mix of crunchier or crumblier ones based on the mouthfeel you prefer. Although I wouldn't say butter cookies have a neutral flavor, it's subdued enough to make them pretty good palate cleansers. Not only will they boost the tasting experience, but they'll also refresh your mouth, so you're ready to make the most out of each subsequent sip.
Pickles
If the idea of pairing pickles and whiskey sounds strange, I'll assume you've yet to have the pleasure of experiencing a pickleback. A pickleback is a shot of pickle brine thrown back immediately after a shot of whiskey. I know it sounds odd, but the tangy acidity of the brine helps neutralize the afterburn of the whiskey. Munching on pickles while you sip a good bourbon will have the same effect.
Pickles have that unbeatable crunch and saltiness that plays incredibly well with the sweetness of bourbon. You've also got plenty of options to choose from. If you want a more tart pickle variety for contrast, bread and butter pickles or dill pickles are the way to go. To highlight the caramel and toffee flavors in bourbon, sweet pickles are more suitable and have a more subtle flavor that's better suited to more subdued whiskeys. Just remember that if you like your pickles heavily seasoned or spicy, pair them with a complex, higher proof whiskey — something like Old Grand Dad 114 — or you risk overpowering the whiskey.