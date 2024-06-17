When To Pair Whiskey With Dried Fruit Vs Fresh

Whiskey is a wondrously versatile liquor. It's a terrific ingredient in cocktails, delicious when enjoyed neat, and makes for a great food pairing. Some styles delectably meld with richly flavored dishes like barbecue brisket or ham — a bourbon food pairing you need to try. Or it can be a perfect post-dinner sip, mingling well with cheese, chocolate, or fruit. Tailoring the ideal bottle for each foodstuff is an intricate task that requires acute attention to detail.

So when serving alongside fruit, you'll even want to hand-select the style based on whether your pairing's dried or fresh. Since dehydrated fruits have a much more concentrated sweetness, you'll want a bolder whiskey that puts its tasting notes at the forefront. The malty, drinkable notes of a tasty Scotch make for a great candidate. Alternatively, you can focus on the caramel sweetness of Tennessee whiskey, which differentiates from bourbon due to a single step.

Conversely, with fresh fruit, it's all about amplifying the complexity of whiskey with the delicate fresh flavors. Employ whiskies in which you really want to sip the intricacy. Light styles like Irish whiskey mix alongside berries, or match the tartness of stone fruit with a complex rye. There's lots of crossover to explore, with a satisfying synergy of flavor when it hits just right.