An Expert Guide To Pairing Whiskey With Dried Fruits

It doesn't get much better than a nice glass of whiskey to finish your night, but not enough of us are going the extra mile and pairing our evening sipper with something delicious to bite down on. When we think of good food and whiskey pairings, most think of rich, fatty food like red meat and chocolate. But we recently had the good fortune of talking with Justin Lavenue, owner and operator at The Roosevelt Room and The Eleanor in Austin, Texas, about an often overlooked food category to pair with: dried fruit.

"Almost every whiskey on the market has notes of fruit within it," said Lavenue. "Whether it be berries, stone fruits, orchard fruits, or tropical fruits." Some whiskeys are more fruit-forward than others but the fun thing about food pairing is you can draw flavors out of a whiskey that might not normally be the first notes that come to mind. You may have a bottle that you have become familiar with but which, when tasted after eating some dried apple or banana, transforms into something entirely new and interesting.

Each genre of whiskey has its own characteristic flavors which means they'll pair better with certain dried fruits than others. We thought it would be worthwhile to take a deep dive into what these pairings are to help you get your bearing on what to look for. This is far from definitive, so treat these ideas as jumping-off points as opposed to dogma.