Woodford Reserve And Compartés Collaborate For Bourbon-Inspired Chocolates

If you're still looking for that perfect Valentine's Day gift that satisfies both of you, you're in luck because Woodford Reserve has announced a partnership with Los Angeles-based chocolate company Compartés to create a daring and delicious new product just for the occasion. Woodford Reserve, as you may already know, is an American whiskey distillery famous for its Double Oaked Bourbon. To balance out the strong with the sweet, Compartés has created four different chocolates designed to pair perfectly with the Double Oaked.

To play off the sweet aromatics of the bourbon, Compartés included a Butterscotch chocolate, which pulls out the drink's rich coffee notes, and a Pear Nutmeg chocolate meant to highlight the spicy, floral warmth of the bourbon. They also debuted an Oak Smoked Salt Caramel chocolate to accompany Double Oaked's wood spice and tobacco flavors, and a Maple Pecan chocolate, which compliments the maple and brown sugar flavors in the bourbon.

These are all available in a bundle that includes a 750-ml bottle of Woodford Reserve's Double Oaked Bourbon. You can purchase the bundle exclusively at Reserve Bar for $87.94. Or, if you're near Woodford Reserve's distillery in Versailles, Kentucky, consider stopping in and taking the "Indulge The Senses" tour where you are able to try the chocolates and whiskey. Tickets are limited, so purchase them in advance from the Woodford Reserve website for $40 a head.