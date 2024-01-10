Woodford Reserve And Compartés Collaborate For Bourbon-Inspired Chocolates
If you're still looking for that perfect Valentine's Day gift that satisfies both of you, you're in luck because Woodford Reserve has announced a partnership with Los Angeles-based chocolate company Compartés to create a daring and delicious new product just for the occasion. Woodford Reserve, as you may already know, is an American whiskey distillery famous for its Double Oaked Bourbon. To balance out the strong with the sweet, Compartés has created four different chocolates designed to pair perfectly with the Double Oaked.
To play off the sweet aromatics of the bourbon, Compartés included a Butterscotch chocolate, which pulls out the drink's rich coffee notes, and a Pear Nutmeg chocolate meant to highlight the spicy, floral warmth of the bourbon. They also debuted an Oak Smoked Salt Caramel chocolate to accompany Double Oaked's wood spice and tobacco flavors, and a Maple Pecan chocolate, which compliments the maple and brown sugar flavors in the bourbon.
These are all available in a bundle that includes a 750-ml bottle of Woodford Reserve's Double Oaked Bourbon. You can purchase the bundle exclusively at Reserve Bar for $87.94. Or, if you're near Woodford Reserve's distillery in Versailles, Kentucky, consider stopping in and taking the "Indulge The Senses" tour where you are able to try the chocolates and whiskey. Tickets are limited, so purchase them in advance from the Woodford Reserve website for $40 a head.
A boozy bonbon was born
The pairing is a product of the two great minds at both companies: Woodford Reserve's Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall and Compartés chocolatier Jonathan Grahm. Both are big names in their respective industries. McCall became Woodford Reserve's first female Master Distiller at the beginning of 2023 and Grahm was included in Forbes' 30 under 30 list back in 2012. Compartés has been around since 1950, but Grahm is credited for revolutionizing the company's image into an award-winning, avant-garde chocolate brand. By combining both of their passions for the finer things in life, we are given the great opportunity to appreciate just how well chocolate and whiskey can taste together.
"Jonathan Grahm is a true genius and artist," McCall said of their collaboration. "The tasting notes of wood, spice, and florals found in the chocolates align perfectly with the flavors found in Woodford Reserve Double Oaked."
This is McCall's first Valentine's Day as Woodford Reserve's Master Distiller and it's exciting to see her break out into new territory with the brand. Chocolate and whiskey are a classy way to satisfy any foodie couple's Valentine's Day dreams. It will be interesting to see where she takes the Double Oaked next.