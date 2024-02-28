Forget Raisins And Dry Blueberries In Your Oven For A Sweet Snack

There's been a dried fruit revolution over the past few decades, coinciding with the popularity of bulk shopping. Raisins are still one of the most widely available dried fruit options, but they're often a controversial ingredient in households. If you've got raisin naysayers in your household or are simply ready for something new and exciting, dried blueberries are the perfect novelty. You can even avoid the elevated price of dried blueberries at the grocery store by drying blueberries at home.

You don't need a fancy dehydrator, either. All you need to dry blueberries at home is an oven, a baking sheet, and a little patience. Drying fruit requires a low and slow dry cooking method; even with a dehydrator, it can take a full day for the blueberries to dry out. All you have to do is wash and dry fresh blueberries, spread them over a parchment paper-lined baking sheet, and place them in the oven. Cooking times vary depending on the temperature and size of the blueberries. Some recipes call for drying blueberries at 135 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 hours, others for seven hours at 200 degrees Fahrenheit, and still others claim you can dry them out in three hours at 225 degrees Fahrenheit.

Dried blueberries are plump and chewy with a concentrated blueberry flavor that's rich and sweet. Plus they'll last for up to a year in an air-tight container, so you can enjoy a burst of summer berries even in the dead of winter.