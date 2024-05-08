Why Popcorn And Bourbon Are The Perfect Party Pairing

Certain combinations of booze and food come intuitively — think a crisp pilsner beer pairing for plain potato chips, or all the classic food and wine pairings in existence. Yet there are also more obscure flavor complements that pleasantly surprise in their execution. The grassy notes in a shot of tequila tantalizingly mingle with a fresh salad, and a dry gin martini alongside oysters is an underrated food and cocktail pairing.

Try popcorn and bourbon for another easy-to-assemble example of a shot meets snack. The combination — which involves two corn-based components — shines for a manifold of reasons. Firstly, there's the palatable textural contrast. Just like with chips, that crunch and crispiness entice another sip.

Then, there's merit in flavor. If you go for caramel corn, the snack's sweet palate meshes with bourbon's sugar content, highlighting the spirit's spice and barrel character. Alternatively, a buttered, salty popcorn contrasts with the alcohol slicing through the fat. Plus, it's easy to batch the snack — and patrons can pour their own shots — making the pairing an especially good party move.