14 Underrated Food And Cocktail Pairings That Just Make Sense

While there's always plenty of discussion about pairing food and wine, cocktail pairings are often overlooked. It may be that the idea of matching cocktails is daunting, considering the huge variety of bold flavors that can appear in a single drink, but the truth is that pairing is relatively straightforward if you know the basic principles and aren't afraid to experiment a little.

At its core, food and cocktail pairing is no different to making cocktails — we're trying to find balance. We can do this by matching flavors that complement each other, but we can also achieve tasty results by pairing ones that contrast. For example, sweetness balances out savory flavors while salt can reduce bitterness, and acidity can cut through richer and fattier foods.

Some dishes and cocktails may share ingredients that tie them together, and you'll likely find pairing items within the same cuisine works more often than not. It's also important to remember how critical texture and mouthfeel are when we eat and drink, and these also need to be factored in when pairing. With these principles in mind, below is a list of our favorite food and cocktail pairings that are easy to overlook, but once you've tried them, you'll never go back.