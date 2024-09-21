12 Tips For Hosting A Bourbon Tasting Party From A Pair Of Whiskey Experts

If you find yourself increasingly interested in the wide world of whiskey, then you've likely looked into the various styles of the spirit. Bourbon is made from primarily distilled corn, which gives it a subtly sweet taste that distinguishes it from other types of whiskey. Sure, you can pick up a couple of bottles and see the nuances of the spirit by yourself, but if you really want to explore the variety available then it's worth hosting a bourbon tasting party.

Before you run to the closest liquor store, pick up a dozen bottles, and call up a group of friends, you might want to slow down and consider logistics. We spoke to Chris Blatner, executive bourbon steward and creator of @urbanbourbonist and Cary Ann Fuller, CSS, executive bourbon steward, and whiskey wanderer behind Straight Up 615, to identify some key tips to hosting a successful tasting party. There is certainly a distinction between a night of drinking and a tasting session, and it's easy to overdo it on the selection and the volume if you're just trying to wing it.

If you're looking for an educational experience to expand your bourbon horizons, then you'll want to follow a few pointers to optimize your experience. From hosting a manageable amount of people and avoiding palate fatigue, to determining how to incorporate food into the experience, there are several things you can do to ensure a smooth bourbon tasting party. Read on to start planning your own.