This Is Your Expert Guide For Pairing Bourbon And Food The Right Way

Everybody's heard of pairing wine with food, but what about bourbon? While bourbon is frequently used in cooking such as caramelized Brussels sprouts, sipping whiskey with food is less common. The notion of pairing bourbon with food might seem like an impossible task due to the strong flavor and feeling of bourbon, but it is possible. When done correctly, a good bourbon and food pairing can bring out the tasting notes of the bourbon and make for a cohesive meal. Tasting Table recently chatted with Mandy Naglich, Certified Taster and author of "How to Taste: A Guide to Discovering Flavor and Savoring Life," where she shared her advice for successfully pairing bourbon and food. Her first tip to make bourbon more pairable is to tone down the intensity of it.

"Try diluting the whiskey at least a little with ice or cool water," says Naglich. "When paired properly you should be able to taste both the food and the whiskey."

Pairing bourbon and food is all about creating a balance. If you're diluting the bourbon, you should also intensify your food's flavor. Naglich advises against pairing "delicate" foods such as salads or sushi, as these foods' flavors can get lost against the liquor. Instead, she recommends rich foods like chocolate or cheese.

"Bourbon pairs nicely with chocolate-covered nuts and rich aged cheeses," she says. "Both have flavors of nuttiness and richness which harmonize with bourbon."