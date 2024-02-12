The Best Type Of Cheese To Pair With Bourbon, According To An Expert

If you've ever wondered what the best type of cheese to pair with bourbon, we have the answer. Tasting Table sat down to chat with expert Elizabeth McCall, Master Distiller at Woodford Reserve, who brings light to the exquisite pairing of bourbon and cheese. McCall states, "We always recommend an aged fatty cheese." FYI, fatty cheeses include cheddar, mascarpone, brie, goat cheese, and Camembert.

But why are aged fatty cheeses the best type of cheese to pair with bourbon? According to McCall, bourbon is very complex. She states, "Cheese is a vehicle for experiencing these flavors [in bourbon]." The reason behind this is cheese has fat, and the fat content coats your palate, blocking the ethanol, which "helps you experience more of the flavor," McCall adds.

With each sip, you get less of the alcohol's intensity and more of the bourbon's nuanced flavors. "We have 215 flavor attributes in every sip [at Woodford Reserve]," McCall enthuses. A bite of aged fatty cheese will help bring out all these flavors, such as caramel, oak, vanilla, floral, fruits, and even spice.