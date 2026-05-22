This Type Of Alcohol Should Never Be Left Opened On The Shelf. Here's How To Keep It From Expiring Too Soon

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By and large, alcohol has a reputation for having a long, steady shelf life. If bottles are sealed and kept in cooler, darker areas, they tend to keep tasting good for years. However, there are some types of alcohol that do expire, and thus they cannot be stored the same way. Perhaps one of the most notable examples is vermouth.

There's plenty to know about vermouth, but the key fact here is that it's a fortified wine. This means it's a wine (or blend of wines) that has been further blended with a spirit. Botanicals are added, too. Vermouth is a little stronger than regular wine, but not as strong as most spirits, at around 15% to 20% alcohol by volume. That's why it doesn't have the same shelf life as your whiskey or gin. The major enemies of vermouth's freshness are too much light, warm or fluctuating temperatures, and oxygen. All these react with the chemical compounds in the vermouth and cause reactions that alter their flavors and aromas.

Exposure to oxygen leads to oxidation, which can cause unpleasant tasting vermouth within a few weeks. And over longer periods of time, bad vermouth can actually spoil with unsafe microbes and bacteria. The simplest, most crucial storage solution is to always refrigerate vermouth. This keeps it cool, dark, and stable. Refrigerated, vermouth remains in great condition for about six to eight weeks. Nevertheless, some connoisseurs go further with more advanced methods, begging the question: What's the most effective way to make vermouth last?