The Best Way To Store Vermouth, According To An Expert

If you're a fan of cocktails, then it is highly likely you have a bottle or three of vermouth somewhere in your house ready to dress a martini or Manhattan. But, are you being kind to the fortified wine? Chances are, you've seen bottles of dry French white vermouth or lightly spiced Italian red vermouth sitting out on a bar shelf, practically naked to the elements. While this might be fine for stronger spirits like whiskey and gin, it is a travesty for vermouth and quickly saps the libation of its characteristic flavor.

Remember that vermouth is a wine, albeit one fortified with herbs, aromatics, and additional spirits. As such, it is subject to the same oxidation as other wines, which occurs once it makes contact with ambient air. Tasting Table recently spoke with Francesco Lafranconi, master mixologist at the Rosevale Cocktail Room inside the Civilian Hotel in New York, who illuminated how a better understanding of vermouth is leading to better storage.

"For the past ten years there has been an education campaign about storing the vermouth in a refrigerated environment (preferably like wine around 55-60 F) to slow down the oxidation process once the bottle has been opened," says Lafranconi. If you have a wine fridge set to this ideal temperature range, use that for vermouth (both red and white) in addition to wine. Otherwise, a regular refrigerator will work, but you may want to let your bottles warm a bit before adding the vermouth to a cocktail.