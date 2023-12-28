The Complicated History Of Vermouth's Popularity In The US

Did you know that the history of vermouth's popularity in the United States is quite complicated? Tasting Table delved into this intriguing narrative through an enlightening conversation with Francesco Lafranconi, master mixologist at the Rosevale Cocktail Room in the Civilian Hotel in NYC. Vermouth, an aromatic wine fortified with herbs and spices, has significantly shaped the American cocktail scene, particularly in the "Golden Age of Cocktails." However, the drink's popularity in America has had both highs and lows.

Vermouth first gained traction in the U.S. towards the late 1800s, becoming a staple in New York's vibrant bar scene. Yet, Prohibition abruptly halted this rise, significantly impacting the art of cocktail-making and diminishing vermouth's standing in the bar scene. Following Prohibition, a shift in American cocktail preferences toward tiki bars and sweeter liqueurs in the 1970s further sidelined vermouth. As Lafranconi points out, vermouth was "used only in 'dashes' rather than in ounces in Martini and Manhattan recipes, particularly from the 1980s up to early 2000s."

Over the decades, an additional challenge impeded vermouth's popularity. Many bartenders and cocktail enthusiasts were unaware of how to properly store open bottles and keep vermouth fresh, leading to the booze's rapid oxidation and declining quality. Lafranconi adds, "It took almost 130 years, since its first importation to the U.S., and the popularity of a great classic Italian cocktail like the Negroni ... for vermouth to [end] up being the star of the show among well-educated curious bartenders and up-and-coming mixologists."