Forget Whiskey: This Smoky Liquor Deserves The Sour Treatment

Whiskey sour is one of the most popular cocktails out there. The historic tipple, which has been around since the 1800s, is beloved all over — so much so that it's on the International Bartenders Association's Official Cocktail List, which recognizes the most requested recipes in the world. The beauty lies in the drink's simplicity: whiskey is shaken with lemon juice and simple syrup, and served straight or over ice. Bourbon is typically used, but rye is popular too. However, if you want to mix things up, you can switch the base completely — and there's a lot to be said for a good, smoky mezcal.

Mezcal is an agave-based spirit from Mexico that has a signature earthy, smoky taste. Unlike tequila, which can only be produced using blue agave, Mezcal is made with a wide variety of roasted agave plants, giving it a much more complex flavor. Its strong, assertive taste makes it a great swap for bourbon, and whiskey lovers tend to enjoy this spirit's spicy, floral notes and minerality.

You can use mezcal in a range of whiskey-based drinks but it works particularly well with citrus, so a mezcal sour is the way to go. The lemon juice will help mellow out the bold smokiness of the mezcal, while the sweet syrup will round everything together. It's a simple but more dynamic take on a classic whiskey sour, one that gives it some fiery and botanical undertones along with an air of sophistication sure to impress any guest.