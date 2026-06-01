Forget Whiskey: This Smoky Liquor Deserves The Sour Treatment
Whiskey sour is one of the most popular cocktails out there. The historic tipple, which has been around since the 1800s, is beloved all over — so much so that it's on the International Bartenders Association's Official Cocktail List, which recognizes the most requested recipes in the world. The beauty lies in the drink's simplicity: whiskey is shaken with lemon juice and simple syrup, and served straight or over ice. Bourbon is typically used, but rye is popular too. However, if you want to mix things up, you can switch the base completely — and there's a lot to be said for a good, smoky mezcal.
Mezcal is an agave-based spirit from Mexico that has a signature earthy, smoky taste. Unlike tequila, which can only be produced using blue agave, Mezcal is made with a wide variety of roasted agave plants, giving it a much more complex flavor. Its strong, assertive taste makes it a great swap for bourbon, and whiskey lovers tend to enjoy this spirit's spicy, floral notes and minerality.
You can use mezcal in a range of whiskey-based drinks but it works particularly well with citrus, so a mezcal sour is the way to go. The lemon juice will help mellow out the bold smokiness of the mezcal, while the sweet syrup will round everything together. It's a simple but more dynamic take on a classic whiskey sour, one that gives it some fiery and botanical undertones along with an air of sophistication sure to impress any guest.
How to make a mezcal sour
Treat a mezcal sour pretty much the same way as any balanced whiskey sour. There's no point messing with things, so just swap the spirits at a 1:1 ratio. A good guide is to use about two shots of mezcal, one shot of lemon juice, and one shot of simple syrup per drink. Pour it all into a shaker with ice, shake until chilled, and strain into a glass.
If you like a frothy top, you can add egg white too. You only need about one egg white per drink, or one shot if you're measuring it from a bottle. If you are using the egg white, shake everything together without ice for a few seconds before adding the ice in and shaking again. This will create a foamier, more silky finish.
A few dashes of orange bitters also works well in a mezcal sour, and some people like to swap the lemon juice for lime juice. You can use agave syrup in place of the simple syrup too. If you find yourself hooked, there are so many cocktails to upgrade with mezcal, like a smooth old fashioned or classic Manhattan cocktail. You may never go back to the old versions again.