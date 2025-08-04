10 Classic Cocktails You Should Upgrade With Mezcal

Whether it be switching out familiar ingredients with exotic ones, messing around with seemingly tried and true ratios, or reprising old-world formulas from new-world methods, tweaking existing cocktail specifications to create new riffs is, in essence, the odyssey of the modern mixologist.

For the denizens who prefer the informal side of the lacquered bar-top, it's okay if you don't relate to the romantic notions and spirit-based knowledge that's lighting up your local barkeep. You, too, play an indispensable role in this highly social, richly rewarding enterprise. For it is you who supplies the modern mixologists with their daily bread, and as you –- while on your second (or third?) Oaxaca old fashioned -– know well, we all need a little sustenance to see us onto the next, whatever that may be.

As a bartender with two decades of experience under my belt, it's a little embarrassing to admit how long it took before I hopped on the mezcal bandwagon. But, if only to save a little face here, mezcal's introduction into the mainstream has been more of a slow and steady stream as opposed to a waterfall. That slow rise may have something to do with tequila's looming presence outsizing mezcal's shine, or perhaps, it's because of mezcal's somewhat polarizing, but very prominent flavor: smoke.

I can't say for sure, but I've fallen for mezcal for those very reasons. There's another contributing factor deepening my love for the smoky Mexican spirit. Its complexity imbues tried and true cocktail formulas with a punch up that goes beyond what you -– or your taste buds -– thought was possible. Try these 10 classics with mezcal, and you may never go back to the old ways.