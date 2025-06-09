The 50/50 Mix That Gives Your Margaritas Bolder, More Complex Notes
The crisp, sweet flavor of margaritas comes from several sources, but it can certainly be attributed to blanco tequila. The clear liquor balances the blend of citrusy and salty flavors present in the drink, though it's not the only alcohol that can get the job done. For a margarita with a deeper taste, swap the tequila for an equal mix of mezcal and sherry.
The bittersweet Cointreau and zesty lime in margaritas need a straightforward spirit to keep them refreshing, but giving the cocktail a bolder, more layered taste is tempting. Tequila is a type of mezcal, or spirit made from an agave plant. Although they come from similar sources, mezcal is marked by a smoky, earthy flavor that isn't always present in tequila. The layered quality of mezcal adds more depth to margaritas, especially when paired with sherry.
The fortified wine may seem like an odd option for the tropical-tasting margarita, but sherry's nutty flavor and acidic leanings do well to complement both the herbaceousness of mezcal and the bright ingredients present in the cocktail. When giving a couple classic margaritas a 50/50 spin, swap the ½ cup of tequila for a ¼ cup of sherry and mezcal each. Add them to a cocktail shaker filled with ice, Cointreau, fresh lime juice, and agave before shaking and pouring the mixed drink into a chilled, salt-rimmed glass.
Different sherries bring their own spin to a 50/50 margarita
If you're not sure which type of sherry wine to sweeten your 50/50 margarita with, go with the one in the original recipe. Created by Natasha Bermudez, a New York City bartender, the classic cocktail gets a rich spin with manzanilla sherry. The wine's subtle acidity is rounded out with notes of almonds, but its overall character is crisp and refreshing, with a salinity that meshes well with the tropical flair of a margarita.
You can use manzanilla sherry in any type of margarita that's being given the 50/50 treatment, or opt for another kind to better match the flavors of a specific cocktail. Amontillado sherry has a richer, darker flavor that makes a great base for a blood orange and pomegranate margarita. The aromatic wine is complete with notes of hazelnut, tobacco, and dried fruits; the velvety trio complements the juicy blood orange and pomegranate while highlighting the cocktail's spicy cinnamon simple syrup.
To keep your frozen strawberry margarita refreshing until the last drop, swap the tequila for mezcal and fino sherry. Like manzanilla, fino features notes of almonds and minerals. The mildly acidic wine is balanced with flavors of Mediterranean herbs, perfectly complementing the floral taste of strawberries.