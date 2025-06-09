The 50/50 Mix That Gives Your Margaritas Bolder, More Complex Notes

The crisp, sweet flavor of margaritas comes from several sources, but it can certainly be attributed to blanco tequila. The clear liquor balances the blend of citrusy and salty flavors present in the drink, though it's not the only alcohol that can get the job done. For a margarita with a deeper taste, swap the tequila for an equal mix of mezcal and sherry.

The bittersweet Cointreau and zesty lime in margaritas need a straightforward spirit to keep them refreshing, but giving the cocktail a bolder, more layered taste is tempting. Tequila is a type of mezcal, or spirit made from an agave plant. Although they come from similar sources, mezcal is marked by a smoky, earthy flavor that isn't always present in tequila. The layered quality of mezcal adds more depth to margaritas, especially when paired with sherry.

The fortified wine may seem like an odd option for the tropical-tasting margarita, but sherry's nutty flavor and acidic leanings do well to complement both the herbaceousness of mezcal and the bright ingredients present in the cocktail. When giving a couple classic margaritas a 50/50 spin, swap the ½ cup of tequila for a ¼ cup of sherry and mezcal each. Add them to a cocktail shaker filled with ice, Cointreau, fresh lime juice, and agave before shaking and pouring the mixed drink into a chilled, salt-rimmed glass.