How Many Egg Whites It Takes To Make The Perfect Frothy Cocktail
Egg whites can seem like a strange ingredient on a cocktail menu, but they're actually pretty magical. The reason we use egg whites in cocktails is that they create a dense yet airy froth. This highlights the cocktail's aromas and adds a creamy mouthfeel. Egg whites work in drinks the same way they do in bakery-worthy meringue. Air gets whipped into the eggs, and it stretches their protein molecules so they create a sort of loose but stretchy net. It's surprisingly pretty easy to make a dreamy froth-topped cocktail with egg whites, but one of the key things to know is what amount to use.
We touched on the mistakes to avoid when making cocktails with egg whites, and specified just the right amount so we never under- or overdo it again. You can rely on solid results every time by using a ½ ounce of egg white per cocktail. People often assume a single egg per cocktail is the magic ratio, and it can be, but it all depends on the size of the egg. They come in small, medium, large, extra-large — that's a lot of variance. Use too much egg white and you could get an undesirable egg flavor, plus an overly thick texture. Use too little and you won't get the froth you're going for. By measuring the egg white you have into a ½-ounce portion, you don't have to make guesses based on egg size.
How to measure and use egg whites
A ½ ounce equates to a small egg, so if you know you've got one of those, you could theoretically just use a whole egg. But it's only about half of a medium egg, and therefore even less of a large egg, and so on. In general, measuring the egg white is the only way to guarantee the right amount for a perfect froth and no egg flavor. To nail that ½ ounce per cocktail, it helps to prep your egg whites before making your drinks. Use a device such as a NileHome egg separator to crack egg whites into a bowl. Then funnel them into a squeeze bottle so you can easily drop a ½ ounce into your cocktail jigger — a measuring device that's one of the most essential home-bar tools.
With this know-how, you're guaranteed the ideal amount of froth every time. Froth not only creates a full, velvety mouthfeel, but it's also important for balancing flavors. We often see it on citrus-forward sours because the creaminess counters the acidity. Of the best cocktails incorporating egg whites, you can try your newly perfected skills at a Clover Club with gin, dry vermouth, raspberry, and lemon; a pisco sour with simple syrup and lime juice; a whiskey sour with simple syrup and lemon juice; or any kind of fizz, which can include gin or whiskey and truly sparkles with citrus, simple syrup, effervescent soda water, and foamy egg white.