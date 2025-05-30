How Many Egg Whites It Takes To Make The Perfect Frothy Cocktail

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Egg whites can seem like a strange ingredient on a cocktail menu, but they're actually pretty magical. The reason we use egg whites in cocktails is that they create a dense yet airy froth. This highlights the cocktail's aromas and adds a creamy mouthfeel. Egg whites work in drinks the same way they do in bakery-worthy meringue. Air gets whipped into the eggs, and it stretches their protein molecules so they create a sort of loose but stretchy net. It's surprisingly pretty easy to make a dreamy froth-topped cocktail with egg whites, but one of the key things to know is what amount to use.

We touched on the mistakes to avoid when making cocktails with egg whites, and specified just the right amount so we never under- or overdo it again. You can rely on solid results every time by using a ½ ounce of egg white per cocktail. People often assume a single egg per cocktail is the magic ratio, and it can be, but it all depends on the size of the egg. They come in small, medium, large, extra-large — that's a lot of variance. Use too much egg white and you could get an undesirable egg flavor, plus an overly thick texture. Use too little and you won't get the froth you're going for. By measuring the egg white you have into a ½-ounce portion, you don't have to make guesses based on egg size.