12 Mistakes To Avoid When Using Egg Whites In Cocktails

To the unfamiliar, the idea of adding egg whites to cocktails can seem a bit strange, perhaps even off-putting. However, those who've had the pleasure of experiencing a well-made cocktail with egg white in the recipe know just how effective the unusual ingredient can be.

I've got over a decade of cocktail bartending experience under my belt, but when I first started out, I can remember wondering why anyone would want an egg white in their drink. I soon realized that it had nothing to do with flavor but was all about creating an incredible texture. Egg whites are emulsifiers, meaning they can help bind together liquids that don't normally mix well. When making a cocktail with a range of different ingredients, egg white can help create a uniform texture. Additionally, egg whites contain proteins that unwind when shaken and form an elasticated network that traps air. The more we shake, the more air becomes trapped in the stabilized cocktail mixture, resulting in a deliciously frothy, airy mouthfeel. The process also creates a foamy head on the cocktail that helps contain and concentrate the aromas, making for a more pleasurable drinking experience. That said, after years of shaking up egg white cocktails, like the classic whiskey sour, I've learned that it's quite easy to make missteps to the detriment of your drink. Below, I'm going to cover the key mistakes I've made and learned from over the years to save your time, ingredients, and cocktails.

