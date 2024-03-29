Why You Should Always Double Strain Your Whiskey Sour Cocktail

If you've been playing around behind your at-home bar, a classic frothy whiskey sour should be added to your repertoire. Dating back to at least 1862, this cocktail recipe is one of the oldest. While this smooth sipper has several variations, the classic recipe is a great starting point if you're looking to develop bartending skills — or at least flex for your friends during the next cocktail hour you host.

Whiskey sours can be made by dry shaking the necessary ingredients in a shaker without ice, then adding ice and giving the mixture a second shake before straining and serving. All of the shaking builds texture and foam in the cocktail. Not only does the shaking help combine ingredients, but the process creates the extra-smooth texture a whiskey sour is known for. During this vigorous agitation, it's understandable that pieces of ice will break off and end up in the drink. That's fine, but you don't want too many of these diluting offenders dropping into your glass. Drinks like a whiskey sour are typically strained twice so that any pieces of fruit or ice are strained out of the equation. Without this double-straining approach, the smoothness of the drink you've worked hard to build can be lost.