10 Tips For Using A Hawthorne Strainer, According To A Bartender

Most cocktails are shaken or stirred with ice before being poured into a glass. If a drink is served straight up without ice, you'll need to use a strainer when pouring the liquid. Yet even if a drink is served on the rocks, it should still be separated from the ice used to chill and dilute it and poured over fresh ice. One of the first devices tailor-made for this purpose was named after the classic mint julep cocktail – and, in many ways, the Hawthorne strainer is merely a more effective evolution of the julep strainer.

The Hawthorne strainer is an essential item in any mixologist's toolkit. A perforated metal disk that sits atop the shaker or mixing glass (with a handle that allows the bartender to hold it in place), it's rimmed with a spring that provides control over how much liquid is poured. It's a remarkably simple piece of equipment, but it takes some specialized knowledge to use correctly. After all, while nothing beats having the right tool for the job, a worker is only as good as their tools if they know how to effectively use them.

After 16 years as a professional bartender — where I've worked at beach shacks shaking margaritas in mason jars and managed high-end cocktail bars with incredibly fancy equipment — I'm well-acquainted with the ins and outs of this vital cocktail tool. Here are 10 tips to keep in mind when using a Hawthorne strainer.