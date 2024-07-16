The Key Characteristic To Look For In A Hawthorne Strainer

Shaking up a tipple in a cocktail tin? Then you're likely using a Hawthorne strainer — or at least, you should be. These flat, hole-punched metal strainers lined with a coiled spring are essential for shaken cocktails. You might use a julep strainer for cocktails out of a mixing glass because it's a bit of a better fit, but if you only invest in one strainer for your home bar, a Hawthorne strainer can promise flawless cocktails — provided it's a particularly good model, of course. And the key characteristic in determining a good model is a tight coil. The space between each loop starts at about half a millimeter, but can be as wide as a few millimeters. The tighter that coil, the better its seal on a shaker and the less solids that get into your final drink.

Hawthorne strainers are especially key in drinks served "up" that get shaken with ice but then poured into a glass without it. Shaking a cocktail with ice creates an extra cold finish, and requires these strainers to then block any ice from getting into the glass. This goes for any other solids you're shaking in your drink for flavor, from fruits to botanicals. That tight spring is crucial for this, and while a more widely spaced coil will still be able to stop ice, it may let things like pulp through. It's got to really lock in a seal around the shaker or mixing glass in order to keep all those solids out.