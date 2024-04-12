How And When To Use A Hawthorne Strainer For Your Cocktails

The two ways to assemble a cocktail are shaken and stirred, and if you're going to be shaking a cocktail, then you're going to need a strainer. The two types of strainers in the bartender's tool belt are the Hawthorne and julep strainers, and today, we're deep-diving into the former to help folks ensure they're reaching for the right tool for the job. Hawthorne strainers are tailor-made for fine-straining ice chunks out of shaken drinks, particularly drinks served up (without ice). Margaritas, Cosmopolitans, Sours, Smashes, Sidecars, and (sometimes) Martinis couldn't hope to exist without it.

Per the lore, the Hawthorne strainer was invented as an improvement of the existing julep strainer, created by the eponymous Boston bartender Nathaniel Hawthorne in the late 1800s. Today, the Hawthorne strainer is the apparatus you're most likely to spot in any commercial bar setting, from dives to high-end amaro joints. It's shaped like a paddle with a 1 ½-inch handle. It has small holes and is affixed with a half-circle coiled wire spring. The higher the density of this coil, the more durable your strainer is. One of the tiniest yet most important features on the Hawthorne strainer are two or more small prongs or "teeth" designed to hold the strainer firmly in place across the rim of a shaker as the bartender whips away. That coiled spring grabs the chunks of ice, muddled fruits, and other solid debris in the shaker, preventing them from passing into the finished beverage.