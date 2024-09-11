11 Tips For Making Bakery-Worthy Meringue At Home

Baking, in general, starts the moment you select what to bake. And when it comes to making something like meringues, it's important to note that the nuances between the different varieties are very, very important. While it might not seem like there's a big difference between Swiss, Italian, and French meringues, selecting the wrong one can result in disaster.

Most people know meringues as the French meringue — the kind that's made when you combine granulated sugar with stiffened egg whites. The stability on it isn't as great as other meringues, but it's the type that I would recommend novice bakers experiment with first before moving to the more complicated varieties. Swiss meringue takes things up a notch and cooks those egg whites in a double boiler. As you would imagine, cooking the egg whites with the sugar yields a better structure; it's why you'll often see this meringue variety used for frostings. Italian meringues are one of the most versatile (and arduous) types of meringues, as you'll find it used in frostings, mousses, and more. The key thing that makes it different is that it's made with a stream of hot sugar syrup. So, you'll not only be paying attention to the egg whites, but also the temperature of the syrup.

You'll want to read your recipe before you select a type of meringue to make. And while it might seem easier to just swap out the Italian meringue with the far-simpler French variety, just know that there will potentially be consequences for the structural integrity of your meringue and the other components of your recipe as a whole.