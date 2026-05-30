The Best-Value Tequila You Can Pick Up At Sam's Club
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Connoisseurs and newbies alike are heading to Sam's Club to stock up on bottles for their home bar. Though the mega-shopping warehouse may not first come to mind when you're thinking about the tequila you need for this weekend's cookout, you may want to reconsider. Some Sam's Club members have noted that browsing the liquor section on a routine shopping trip is well worth the time, as surprising discoveries can instantly perk up a visit. With 750 ml bottles of Tequila Ocho Plata Blanco going for under $40, Sam's Club is grabbing the attention of tequila lovers. "It was nice to find good quality tequila and one of my favorites at the Club," wrote a shopper on Sam's Club's website.
Tequila Ocho is known for its no-nonsense approach and a process that uses only 3 ingredients to make the spirit: mineral water, natural yeast, and slow-roasted agave plants. Started in 2008, Tequila Ocho has garnered quality reviews from tequila tasters. Batches are sourced from specific fields, resulting in unique expressions in each bottle. "Once I saw Tequila Ocho I knew Sam's Club finally got a good selection of tequila," added a Sam's Club shopper on Reddit. "That Ocho price is ridiculous," quipped another.
Scoring a steal on spirits
Tequila Ocho Plata offers an expressive, crisp nose with a layered palate. With a long finish, this smooth flavor profile and silky mouthfeel are ideal for novice drinkers to enjoy neat or to mix into a tequila-based drink like a zesty Paloma cocktail. The spirit's brightness also makes it an excellent base for margaritas, and its grassy, earthy notes play beautifully with summer dishes and proteins taken hot off the grill. Plus, when the bottle is scored at a bargain price, you can make enough drinks to satisfy a crowd at the next barbecue.
The name Ocho references the eight years that agave plants are ripened and the eight weeks and eight days of aging for the label's Reposado. Samplers appreciate the smooth spirit and the fact that the tequila is free of additives. Others have described the tequila as underrated and have set about encouraging Casamigos drinkers to sample the brand. "One of the best blanco tequilas you can buy," noted a shopper on Sam's Club's website.