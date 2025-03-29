The Perfect Tequila For Novice Drinkers To Enjoy Neat
If there's one drink that really seems to be having a moment right now, it's tequila. It even overtook vodka and whiskey in U.S. bar sales for the first time in 2024, largely thanks to the popularity of margaritas. And while everyone loves a marg or two, some tequilas really are best enjoyed on their own.
If that thought scares you, try to forget about all of the cheap drunken shots you consumed as a college student. A good tequila is like a good whiskey: Smooth, complex, with a sophisticated aftertaste and certain warmth. It can be sipped neat without the need for ice or lime –- and you shouldn't even dream of wanting to add salt. And if you're a novice on the hunt for tequilas that are perfect for beginners, look no further than Tequila Ocho's Plata.
Plata is a top recommendation from Beau du Bois, the vice president of bar and spirits at the California-based award-winning Mexican restaurant Puesto. It's a blanco, the purest form of unaged tequila, that won't break the bank as much as some other popular tequila brands. It retails for about $55 depending on location, making it the cheapest Tequila Ocho product currently on offer.
Tequila Ocho Plata has a smooth and silky flavor
Blancos are known for being smooth, and Tequila Ocho does a good job of sticking to this. Made with 100% Blue Agave through a slow cooking process, the Plata offers a clean flavor that develops over time. It has a crisp, bright aroma with notes of citrus, pepper, mint, and tropical fruits that taste slightly earthy. It's full and complex, with a thick mouthfeel. And although it works in a classic frozen margarita or a zesty paloma cocktail, Plata really is best enjoyed on its own.
To properly taste tequila, pour about 1.5 ounces into a long, narrow glass like a champagne flute. The drink should be served at room temperature to ensure all of its flavors come through, so don't add any ice. It's also recommended to let Tequila Ocho sit for a moment before tasting so that the aromas can open up. Before taking a sip, swirl the glass and bring it under your nose to see what you can identify. Lightly inhale with your mouth slightly open, rather than taking a deep sniff. Swirl it another two times and see if the aromas change.
Take a small sip to wake up your palate, and then slowly sip again and enjoy the flavors. Not so bad, right? Blancos usually have long finishes, so take a moment to savor the aftertaste. Don't worry; it takes a while to get used to, but you'll be drinking all tequila neat in no time.