The Perfect Tequila For Novice Drinkers To Enjoy Neat

If there's one drink that really seems to be having a moment right now, it's tequila. It even overtook vodka and whiskey in U.S. bar sales for the first time in 2024, largely thanks to the popularity of margaritas. And while everyone loves a marg or two, some tequilas really are best enjoyed on their own.

If that thought scares you, try to forget about all of the cheap drunken shots you consumed as a college student. A good tequila is like a good whiskey: Smooth, complex, with a sophisticated aftertaste and certain warmth. It can be sipped neat without the need for ice or lime –- and you shouldn't even dream of wanting to add salt. And if you're a novice on the hunt for tequilas that are perfect for beginners, look no further than Tequila Ocho's Plata.

Plata is a top recommendation from Beau du Bois, the vice president of bar and spirits at the California-based award-winning Mexican restaurant Puesto. It's a blanco, the purest form of unaged tequila, that won't break the bank as much as some other popular tequila brands. It retails for about $55 depending on location, making it the cheapest Tequila Ocho product currently on offer.