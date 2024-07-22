Spirits Experts Share 10 Tequilas Perfect For Beginners
Not to name any names, but there are some known tequila brands that have given the category a bad rep. As a result, tequila may end up being thought of as that spirit that can only taste good as a shot with lime and salt, or in a heavily sweetened cocktail. For the tequila curious, this sort of reputation can be difficult to overlook. However, there is a path to enlightenment for tequila newcomers, and it's with the insight of the experts that we are able to send beginners on a journey of tequila discovery and enjoyment. Put down the shot glass, erase the sour lemon expression off your face, and prepare to be introduced to a world of top-notch tequila.
I spoke with Beau du Bois, vice president of bar and spirits at Puesto, to get his insight on the best tequila brands for beginner enthusiasts. "In terms of approaching tequila as a beginner," says du Bois, "I would always advise keeping it blanco. There should be a foundational understanding of what tequila is supposed to taste like before throwing in barrel contact, which complicates its balance."
In other words? You've got to baby step with a blanco before you run with a reposado. As a seasoned writer with over 12 years of experiencing writing about spirits and cocktails, and with an affinity for tequila myself, I couldn't agree more. For the beginner tequila enthusiast, let this expert-produced guide set you up for success, no sour mix required.
Elvelo Tequila Blanco
As a tequila beginner, finding a tequila that tastes good on its own is important, but not as important as finding one that works well in cocktails. With that in mind, du Bois recommends Elvelo Tequila Blanco. Made from 100% pure Blue Weber agave, it's designed to make the best possible cocktail. In addition to being a celebration of the Tequila Valley, Elvelo is free of additives, making this not just a good tasting tequila, but one that is free from all the additional ingredients that make you feel just plain awful the next morning.
Elvelo Tequila Blanco's most notable quality, in addition to being twice distilled and additive-free, is its agave-forward flavor. Rather than being grassier or more vegetal tasting, Elvelo leans heavily into its agave foundation, making this a sweet, smooth sip with just a wisp of smoke. Mixed with some fresh citrus in a margarita or paloma, Elvelo is an enjoyable tequila for even the most hesitant of tequila newbies.
Tequila Arette Blanco
A good tequila always comes with a good history to back it up, and there's perhaps no better example of that than Tequila Arette. Produced at the El Llano distillery, which is one of the oldest distilleries in the town of Tequila, all of the products from Tequila Arette are made using water from the Tequila Volcano. Plus, the name Arette comes from a horse who won a gold medal in the 1948 Summer Olympics. If a smooth tequila named after an Olympian doesn't have you (equestrian) jumping for joy, we're not sure what will.
Tequila Arette Blanco is twice distilled for a smooth flavor. And at 40% ABV, it's a slightly lower proof than a typical tequila, making for an enjoyable sip that doesn't burn too much on the way down. Slightly sweet with notes of black pepper, grass, and citrus, this is a tequila destined for a rocks glass with a good ice cube and a heavy squeeze of fresh lime juice.
G4 Tequila de Madera Blanco
The Camarena family has been making tequila in Jalisco since 1937 and is now in its fourth generation (hence the name). So it's safe to say that when it comes to distilling this delightful nectar, this company knows a thing or two about making it just right. G4 has a few different blanco varietals, making this a great brand for the tequila novice looking to not just expand their tequila portfolio, but to lean into the purest form of the spirit itself.
For the beginner enthusiast, G4's Tequila de Madera Blanco is a wise and delicious choice. It's somewhat of an upgrade from G4's Tequila Blanco, as it uses wood fermentation and deep well water for a more complex flavor. While this may seem like a step too far for the first-time tequila drinker, having that extra flavor and character in each sip is like a gateway. It not only allows you to explore something with a slightly bolder flavor and aroma, but can also transform a simple tequila cocktail into something unforgettable.
Tequila Ocho Plata
The best things in life are worth waiting for, right? Tequila Ocho answers that question with a resounding yes, as the company makes its artisanal tequila in a slower way than most. But considering the final product, the juice is worth the long-drawn-out squeeze. For the tequila beginner who may be intimidated by the typical fiery effect that so many tequilas are known for, having a spirit like Tequila Ocho's Plata — which focuses entirely on flavor and enjoyment — is a wise way to go.
Made with 100% Blue Weber agave and free of all additives, Plata is ideal for the tequila beginner who wants to jump right in and enjoy their new-found favorite spirit neat. Yes, a paloma or even a tequila sour are both options where this crisp, bright tequila will positively sing, but in this case, the neat option is the best one. Bright citrus notes and an herbaceousness with a smooth, silky finish make this a sip worth enjoying with no distractions.
Tapatio Tequila Blanco
Made by the Camarena family behind Tequila Ocho, Tapatio is yet another spirit that both tequila beginners and well-seasoned regulars can be excited about. With over 80 years of experience in handcrafting tequila, the La Alteña Distillery in Jalisco is dedicated to that artisanal process and flavor. For someone new to tequila, this can be a make or break when it comes to choosing the right brand. But luckily for the newbs, Tapatio Tequila Blanco is a gentle yet flavorful entry into the category.
Bright and crisp, this blanco tequila leans heavily into the cooked agave flavor for a sweet, herbaceous sip. Before reaching for the lime juice and salt, pour it into a glass and let it breathe for a few minutes, allowing fruity and floral notes to develop in the open air. Enjoy the hints of mint and light spice as you sip it — and consider yourself an official tequila convert from here on out.
Cascahuín Tahona Blanco
Tequila has a bit of a reputation for being a real kick in the head, especially after drinking it all night. While we don't condone over-consumption, there's no reason not to treat yourself to a few healthy tipples of the good stuff every now and again. That said, if you, as a tequila newcomer, are afraid to dip into the category for fear of a nasty headache the next morning, fear not. Cascahuín, a brand with origins that date back to 1904, is made using a traditional stone tahona, which is used to crush the roasted agave and separate the agave juice from the pulp. As a result of this slow maceration from the tahona, there's less methanol in the final product, meaning your hangover is more like just a hang.
There are a couple of elements of Cascahuín Tahona Blanco that may make it a more intimidating spirit for the tequila novice: Namely, the price point (around $99 at the time of publication) and the 42% ABV (a slightly higher proof than the traditional blanco tequila). However, the higher proof makes for a more complex, crisp sip, accentuating the rich citrus and herbal notes and making for a better drinking experience overall. If you can't trust a distillery that's been in operation for over 120 years, who can you trust?
Wild Common Tequila Blanco
Another tequila produced at the Cascahuín distillery, Wild Common is one more example of craftsmanship and quality, catering to the tequila enthusiast as well as the newcomer. Another reason to reach for Wild Common? Its dedication to both sustainability and quality. The brand uses traditional production techniques without any additives, and it gives a portion of its profits back to the communities that it works with. A tasty tequila with positive moral values? We love that for you.
Yes, Wild Common is giving back to the community, but it's also giving delicious flavor in the glass. The tequila blanco is bright and crisp, with a sweetness from the agave as well as notes of citrus, spice, and minerality. Plus, Wild Common uses the same stone tahona to crush the agave, resulting in a spirit that tastes good going down and won't give you the scaries the next morning.
Don Fulano Blanco
The tequila newcomer may not be interested in what actually goes into their tequila, but that is a mistake you — as not only a beginner but a budding enthusiast — shouldn't fall victim to. The production matters, the agave matters, and even where that agave comes from matters. This is because it's those elements that make the liquid in the bottle worth drinking (or not, as the case may be). In the case of Don Fulano's Blanco, the attention to detail in this tequila can be tasted from that first aromatic waft and through that first sip.
The agave used in this blanco tequila comes from the hillside highlands of Jalisco. After time spent cooking, distilling, and maturing in stainless steel, this spirit is bright and floral, with notes of rich, tropical fruits and white pepper. The palate is dry and slightly sweet, and when used in a delicate cocktail like a tequila sunrise or a ranch water, is able to reach its maximum potential as a spirit with some serious versatility. Or, if your tequila sensibilities have led you to enjoy the purity of flavor more than anything else, this crisp, elevated spirit needs nothing more than an ice cube.
Tequila Cayéya Blanco
When approaching a spirit category for the first time, there's more to finding a bottle that works for you than just the taste. Like so many other tequilas in this guide, the story behind the liquid is equally as important as the liquid itself — and in the case of Tequila Cayéya, every element of its blanco tequila has been considered. Starting with the bottle itself, which is made from recycled Mexican Coca-Cola bottles, each one is furthermore made by hand and the labels are all made from recycled paper. Plus, after you finish the tequila in the bottle, you can then use that bottle to store cooking oil, syrup, garnishes, or pretty much any other kitchen essential.
The tequila itself is made from 100% Blue Weber agave and crafted in small batches. The cooked agave delivers a caramelized, vanilla-esque flavor profile on that first sip, and a smooth, slightly creamy finish. For the first-time tequila drinker, Tequila Cayéya Blanco's notes may be far more enjoyable than something with more burn and spice. Enjoy it neat, or to channel your inner summer child, mix it with some fresh watermelon juice.
Mayenda Tequila Blanco
No matter how deep into the tequila discovery journey you may be as a newcomer to the category, it can still feel like a tightrope walk, with the possibility of losing your balance at any moment. Mayenda Tequila Blanco, however, is designed for a neat, slow sip, giving you a sense of grounded foundation. Rather than destroy your palate with an overly sweet cocktail for your first tequila go-around, you can gently dip the proverbial toe in instead and truly indulge.
The brand recommends enjoying a glass of the blanco neat, at room temperature, alongside two wedges of pineapple — one raw and one roasted and dipped in Himalayan salt. It's a bit of a performance for the tequila newbie, but just go with it. The sweet, tangy flavor of the pineapple plays beautifully with the agave-forward sweetness of the tequila, held up by notes of vanilla, honey, and baking spices. Sip it slowly and with intention, and you may just feel yourself being promoted from tequila novice to expert in no time.