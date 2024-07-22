Spirits Experts Share 10 Tequilas Perfect For Beginners

Not to name any names, but there are some known tequila brands that have given the category a bad rep. As a result, tequila may end up being thought of as that spirit that can only taste good as a shot with lime and salt, or in a heavily sweetened cocktail. For the tequila curious, this sort of reputation can be difficult to overlook. However, there is a path to enlightenment for tequila newcomers, and it's with the insight of the experts that we are able to send beginners on a journey of tequila discovery and enjoyment. Put down the shot glass, erase the sour lemon expression off your face, and prepare to be introduced to a world of top-notch tequila.

I spoke with Beau du Bois, vice president of bar and spirits at Puesto, to get his insight on the best tequila brands for beginner enthusiasts. "In terms of approaching tequila as a beginner," says du Bois, "I would always advise keeping it blanco. There should be a foundational understanding of what tequila is supposed to taste like before throwing in barrel contact, which complicates its balance."

In other words? You've got to baby step with a blanco before you run with a reposado. As a seasoned writer with over 12 years of experiencing writing about spirits and cocktails, and with an affinity for tequila myself, I couldn't agree more. For the beginner tequila enthusiast, let this expert-produced guide set you up for success, no sour mix required.