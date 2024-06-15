How To Give Your New York Sour Cocktail A Tequila Upgrade, According To A Bartender

A New York sour is just one of the many wine cocktails to try this summer. Made by shaking bourbon whiskey with lemon, simple syrup, and bitters, pouring it all over ice, and topping the glass off with a splash of red wine, the cocktail isn't necessarily a low-proof option. However, should you ever feel like giving it an upgrade by substituting the whiskey for tequila, there are certainly ways you can do so. If anyone knows how, it's Neal Bodenheimer, the bartender and founder of Cure cocktail bar in New Orleans.

"My wife's favorite cocktail is a New York Sour with reposado tequila. And it does benefit, it's delicious," Bodenheimer told Tasting table. Reposado and blanco tequilas maintain the base distillate that tends to get lost in the longer aged añejos. Bodenheimer said, "I think the whole beauty of tequila is the growing cycle. ... Blancos and repasados are really great. But you get beyond that, you kind of lose the base distillate. And the base distillate is such an important part."

Compared to the complex, spicy notes in añejo tequila, reposado tequila delivers a more mellow taste with notes of vanilla and oak. Blanco tequila, on the other hand, tends to be more crisp with complementary fresh, fruity agave flavors. As Bodenheimer told Tasting Table, both reposado and blanco tequilas can work in a New York Sour — which one you choose mostly depends on the wine you have.