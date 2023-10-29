If You're New To Drinking Tequila, Begin Your Journey With A Blanco

If you're a fan of margaritas, one of the most popular cocktails out there, then you definitely know that it's made with tequila. Perhaps your love of margaritas has inspired you to learn more about tequila and maybe even drink it on its own. This can be daunting, so Tasting Table spoke with an expert about how to get started. The expert in question is Jaime Salas, who is the Head of Advocacy, Agave at Proximo Spirits.

Salas suggested that new tequila drinkers start with blanco tequila, otherwise known as plata or silver tequila, which he noted is the most common type of tequila found in margaritas. Salas said, "These unaged expressions have a clean and crisp agave flavor that's unique to tequila but versatile to be enjoyed in cocktails, as well as a chilled shot."

Two blanco tequilas that Salas recommends for beginners are Gran Centenario Plata and Cuervo Tradicional Plata. Salas said, "Both offerings are delicate and agave-forward, making them the perfect companion to enjoy in a delicious margarita or even as a crisp, cool shot on their own." Not only does he think they're great for beginners, but they're also two of his personal favorites.