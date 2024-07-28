Casamigos Cristalino: The Ultimate Bottle Guide

Casamigos is a tequila brand founded in 2013 by actor George Clooney with friends (and businessmen) Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman. Thanks to the celebrity allure behind its name, it's managed to stand out among a somewhat saturated celebrity tequila market, selling three million cases annually worldwide as of 2022. Casamigos has proven itself to be more than just another celebrity tequila brand, expanding to produce six different flavors in just over a decade, including the Cristalino.

First released in summer 2023 by Casamigos, Cristalino is made with reposado tequila that's been twice distilled and aged in white oak barrels, then filtered through charcoal to remove all color — leaving a clear spirit. While made from its reposado, the cristalino varietal from Casamigos differs in both color and taste from its standard reposado expression, and possesses a stronger agave flavor thanks to its production process.

Since anyone should consider sipping cristalino tequila, you may be interested in grabbing a bottle of this Casamigos variety. With that in mind, let's take a deeper look into the makeup of this tequila as we present the ultimate bottle guide for Casamigos Cristalino.