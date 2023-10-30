Why You Should Consider Sipping Cristalino Tequila

It isn't every day that we see a new genre of alcohol. Sure, new brands come and go, but entirely new classes of alcohol aren't quite so free-form. In the tequila world, you have blanco, reposado, and añejo. As of 2012, there's a new kind of tequila in town: cristalino. Tasting Table reached out to Jaime Salas, Head of Advocacy, Agave at Proximo Spirits to learn more about cristalino.

Salas told us, "This fast-growing subcategory features aged tequilas that go through a special filtration process that removes the color while producing a liquid that's complex in flavor and ultra-smooth." In this sense, cristalino is an añejo with a twist. Normally, añejo is a golden-brown color, but cristalino is clear like a blanco. The special filtration process involves running the aged tequila through charcoal. In the future, cristalino tequila may be synonymous with filtered tequila. The best way to savor any spirit's flavor profile is to sip on it, and cristalino is no exception.

There are only a handful of options out there. Some, like Don Julio 70, are labeled as añejo, so it's safe to say that this new breed of tequila is still in its infancy. Only time will tell if it manages to find its legs and secure longevity. Some might call it a marketing ploy, but it's nice to see experimentation all the same.