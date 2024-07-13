Celebrity Tequila Has Another Winner With Casamigos Casamigas

Celebrity liquors and spirits have been all the rage in the 21st century, particularly when it comes to tequila. Everyone from Kendall Jenner to Dwayne Johnson has curated their own version of the iconic spirit, and one brand renowned for its celebrity allure and approachability is Casamigos. Created more than a decade ago by friends George Clooney, Rande Gerber, and Mike Meldman, Casamigos has become successful largely due to the quality of its products — no easy feat given many celebrity tequilas tend to focus solely on the namesake behind the brand.

Casamigos sold more than 3 million cases of its tequila across the world in 2022, alongside a drastic increase in overall sales. Given its success, the brand has branched out beyond the classic tequila varieties, and released a jalapeño-flavored tequila called Casamigas in April 2024. A spicy twist on standard tequila, Casamigos partnered with Cindy Crawford when developing its new Casamigas line. The supermodel hoped to make her go-to cocktail — a skinny spicy margarita – both easier to mix and more attainable for the average person.

Sold at 80 proof (or 40% alcohol by volume), Casamigas aims to bring some spice to your cocktail without overwhelming your palate. To determine whether it meets the high standards already set by the Casamigos brand, I taste-tested this new bottle, and present my review of Casamigos Casamigas tequila.

