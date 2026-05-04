How Much Tequila Can Actually Be Made From One Agave Plant

If you've seen agave plants in people's gardens, you aren't prepared for just how big the ones used to make tequila are. There are actually hundreds of different species of agave plant, but by law in Mexico, tequila can be made from only one: Blue Weber agave. That's because like Champagne in France, Prosciutto di Parma in Italy, and other historically significant products, tequila is governed by strict laws to protect the purity of its origins and flavors. Blue Weber was the agave first used to distill the spirit in the town of Tequila hundreds of years ago, and gives it a unique taste due to a level of sweetness well above most other agave plants. But because tequila is strictly limited to being made from Blue Weber, the amount that can be produced is governed by the peculiarities of the plant. Luckily for tequila lovers everywhere, Blue Weber agave can grow to massive sizes, and produce anywhere from five to 10 bottles of tequila on average.

The wide range of tequila yields from a single agave plant comes from the huge range of size differences they can grow to. Blue Weber can grow leaves that reach heights of up to six feet tall, although by maturity they are usually shorter because the leaves start to droop from the weight. But what really matters to tequila yield is the piña. This is the center ball of the agave plant that the spiky leaves grow from, and it gets that name because once it's trimmed of leaves to be processed for tequila, it resembles a massive pineapple.