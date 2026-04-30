Lowland Vs Highland Tequila: What's The Difference?

The word "terroir" usually brings to mind connoisseurs sipping wine and discussing complex flavors, but its meaning reaches a lot further than that. Terroir describes how a food or drink is affected by where it was made, with unique variations in its growing environment and the techniques used to produce it. It has pronounced effects in many drinks with complex flavors, including coffee, Scotch whisky, Japanese tea, and one of Mexico's proudest exports: tequila.

Just as Champagne can only be made in France, tequila can only be made in Mexico, and only in a few specific regions. The vast majority of this famous spirit comes from the state of Jalisco, the undisputed home of tequila. Jalisco is slightly larger than Scotland by area and, very similarly, also boasts highland and lowland regions. Geography does indeed change the flavor of tequila, so just like a good whisky, there's variety to be found in different tequilas.

Tequila is produced in two main areas: The highlands and the lowlands. When produced in the highlands, tequila has a fruitier flavor, while the rich soil in lowland areas imparts tequila with a more earthy taste. Pour up some fine tequila by serving it neat and sipping it to taste the variations to the fullest.