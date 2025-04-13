13 Best Tequilas Under $30, According To Experts
It seems as though most people have (or know someone who has) an unfortunate story about tequila — and we're right there with you. Tequila has a reputation for being incredibly polarizing, after all, especially when it comes to the more affordable brands. Sure: Expensive tequila can be really good. But when you see a bottle with a price tag that seems too good to be true, you may assume that it's exactly that (and not worth purchasing as a result). Yet that's not always the case.
It turns out you don't have to reach for the most expensive tequila on the shelf to find a stellar product — especially if you're planning on using it in a cocktail. While there are a lot of dos and don'ts of crafting an outstanding tequila cocktail, one of the most important things to keep in mind is that you don't need to start with a $100 bottle.
Since not all affordable tequilas are created equal, we wanted to know which bottles under $30 are actually worth picking up. So, we reached out to a handful of experts to get their thoughts on the best budget-friendly brands and ways to use these affordable spirits. Here are 13 expert-approved tequilas for less than $30 dollars.
Lunazul Reposado
While most of the affordable tequilas we'll discuss are blanco (as in less-aged tequilas with a citrusy, earthy profile), Nikki Bonkowski — AI sommelier master mixologist for VinoVoss — actually suggested this reposado from Lunazul. Available for around $22 as of this writing, Lunazul Reposado is one of Bonkowski's favorite affordable options.
Bonkowski cited the light combination of vanilla and citrus as being perfect for a margarita, while noting she feels a reposado tequila is better for these classic cocktails. The key to a perfectly balanced margarita is having the perfect ratio of sweet, sour, salt, and citrus, after all, and Bonkowski says Lunazul makes things easy in this regard.
As she told Tasting Table, reposado's slightly sweeter profile "allows for you not to add as much agave as a normal recipe would call for." This results in a more naturally sweet drink, which Bonkowski described as "a win-win in my book." A truly great cocktail is one that allows ingredients to shine, and Lunazul reposado's notes of vanilla, citrus, banana, and agave might just make it the ideal choice the next time you decide to whip up some classic frozen margaritas.
Zumbador Blanco
Zumbador Blanco tequila was suggested by Jarett Karlsberg. The beverage director at the Wythe Hotel's Le Crocodile and Bar Blondeau described his affinity for this affordable tequila, saying, "It's super smooth, grassy and not too sweet, and tastes slightly toasted."
Now, that may not sound like the sort of flavor profile or complexity you'd expect to find in a tequila that retails for an average of $23 per bottle (at the time of this writing). But Karlsberg stated part of the allure of Zumbador comes from the company's backstory, explaining how the product comes together. Zumbador's distillery is a family-run business currently under the stewardship of fourth-generation owner Roberto Lopez Anaya. The operation also boasts a whopping 1.5 million agave plants, allowing Zumbador to select the best ingredients and put out a quality product at a lower price point.
This tequila is made from tequilana weber azul agave plants that are more than five years old, delivering a crisp, clean experience with floral notes that make it ideal in a cocktail. If you've ever considered taking popular vodka cocktails and replacing that vodka with tequila, this is the perfect place to start (and we'd recommend a lemon drop!).
Cimarron Blanco
Mark Bystrom is the beverage director at Salon Salon in New Orleans, who told us the best affordable tequila is Cimmaron Blanco. Though the brand sells tequila that retails for around $25 per bottle, Bystrom explained it also has a fascinating story that started with an agave grower named Enrique Fonseca.
Fonseca was the fourth generation to work his family's farm in Jalisco, Mexico, who were renowned for the quality of their agave. Things apparently went sideways in the 1980s after a crash in the market left Fonseca with a ton of agave but no buyers. As a result, he decided to buy a distillery, and ended up developing a waterless method of crushing agave, with the resulting tequila including Cimarron. The distillery's blanco is noted for being very agave-foward, and Bystrom stated it's earthy, peppery, slightly floral, and a great option for a cheaper tequila on the rocks.
Dylan Braud (the lead bartender at Seaworthy in New Orleans) echoed this selection. He said Cimarron is the well tequila at Seaworthy, and a go-to for margaritas, too, as the spirit's earthy flavor isn't overpowered in cocktails. Braud added that Cimarron is vastly underrated, and many people ask about this outstanding, yet surprisingly affordable, tequila.
Tres Generaciones Plata
Tres Generaciones Plata is the brand's silver tequila, and this crystal-clear, agave-forward, incredibly smooth tequila has won a slew of awards. So many awards, in fact, that you might find it hard to believe it averages less than $30 per bottle as of April 2025, but it does. Given that, it's somewhat less surprising that the beverage director for Cabo Wabo Cantina in Las Vegas, Steve Roehm, stated the affordable tequila has earned every single one of those awards.
"Tres Generaciones Plata is a remarkable example of an unaged tequila, showcasing the true essence of the spirit," Roehm told Tasting Table. He further stated the tequila has "bright flavors of fresh agave and zesty citrus, balanced by a subtle, peppery backbone ... with a delicate hint of lingering minerality that adds depth to the overall experience." Additionally, while there's no shortage of creative garnishes that you can finish your tequila cocktails with, Roehm said this particular bottle shines when it's paired with citrus.
Lime, lemon, and orange garnishes work to accentuate the clear freshness of this tequila. In short, if you're mixing up a batch of cocktails for someone who's had a bad experience with tequila, and is therefore expecting a certain amount of burn when sipping it? You can soothe their concerns by noting Tres Generaciones Plata has none of that — and it might even help them replace those bad memories.
Real Del Valle Blanco & Reposado
Real Del Valle is a little different than most other affordable tequila bottles mentioned in this article. Both the blanco and reposado are under $30 on average, and both varieties came highly recommended by Ryan Andrews, beverage director of GBOD Hospitality Group. In fact, Andrews said he's been thoroughly impressed with the quality of the tequila offered by Real Del Valle at any price point — much less one so low.
If you're wondering how the brand is able to produce high-quality yet affordable tequila, Andrews explained it's because the distillery gets its agave directly from farmers. "By partnering with the farmers," he told us, "they have cut out the middle men of agave brokering and can produce a spirit solely for themselves and with the highest quality agaves. Very few other distilleries have this option." As a result of this arrangement, Real De Valle is able to produce an exceptional product at a reasonable price point.
The blanco is clean and citrus-forward, while the reposado is aged in American oak barrels, giving it flavors of spice and almond in addition to the sweet agave. Plus, each of these bottles is incredibly versatile. Andrews stated each variety shines in a margarita or Paloma, though you can enjoy either tequila as a straight shot, as well.
El Jimador Silver
At the time of this writing, a bottle of El Jimador Silver retails for an average of $22 each. With that price point, you might hesitate to grab a bottle of El Jimador tequila ... but you absolutely shouldn't. In fact, you should pick up a bottle along with everything else you need to make a refreshing frozen strawberry margarita. After all, this tequila's ideally suited for margaritas according to Martha Llamas, bartender at the Wax Rabbit in Las Vegas.
LLamas said this particular tequila stands out for being made with 100% blue agave, adding, "This gives it a more authentic and natural taste, making it an affordable yet quality option for tequila — it's impressive, without breaking the bank." LLamas highlighted the liquor's smoothness when discussing El Jimador, along with its slight spiciness and peppery finish, which adds an extra dimension and depth to sweet and citrusy cocktails.
Perhaps this description for a $20-something dollar bottle of tequila is surprising. Then again, El Jimador was founded with the goal of creating a 100% additive-free tequila that was widely accessible. In other words, El Jimador has always strived to create a good tequila that can be enjoyed by everyone — and Llamas believes the distillery has succeeded in that mission.
Cazadores Tequila Blanco and Reposado
There's a lot to love about Cazadores Blanco, as Haera Shin (beverage director at Momofuku) told Tasting Table – starting with the fact that you can buy a bottle for an average price of around $27 each as of this writing. This blanco tequila is smooth and citrus-forward, which is what Shin said makes it a stellar margarita. But Shing also mentioned the brand's blanco isn't the only Cazadores tequila you're going to want to try, as she also stated "the reposado truly punches above its weight."
Andre Teixeira (general Manager at Amaya Modern Mexican in Las Vegas) agreed with that assessment. He said Cazadores Reposado is a great option if you're looking for an affordable tequila with a complexity to truly shine in a cocktail or work great on the rocks.
Aged in American oak barrels, this tequila takes on woody notes, with a hint of vanilla that can add a new dimension to your favorite Paloma or margarita recipe. As Teixeira mentioned, it's "smooth, balanced, and just the right mix of fresh and aged flavors." Since you'll probably be able to pick up a bottle for just a few dollars more than the blanco, it may be worth seeking out, as well.
Herradura Silver
Herradura might be one of the most well-known names when it comes to tequila, and you can find the silver version for just under our $30 mark as of April 2025. Of course, while we think it's a great option for an all-around, versatile tequila, you don't have to take our word for it. This suggestion came to us from Cory Zweirzynski (bar manager at The Abbey Food & Bar in West Hollywood), who also gave a little insight into why you can find it at the world-famous bar where he works.
As Zweirzynski explained to Tasting Table, "When it comes to great tequila ... we always look for quality, smoothness, and versatility behind the bar. Herradura Silver is a staple at the Abbey — it's crispy, clean, and has just the right balance of citrus and peppery spice, making it perfect for The Abbey's Classic Paloma."
Now, while many silver or blanco tequilas aren't aged at all, they can technically be aged for up to two months. Herradura ages its silver for 45 days, allowing it to develop a little more character and complexity than most unaged tequilas. There's a touch of vanilla, and the agave is a bit more mellow than you might expect. Plus, while you can definitely sip it on the rocks, it's an outstanding base for a citrusy cocktail, too.
Arette Blanco
If there's anything we like more than a great, affordable spirit, it's a great, affordable spirit with an amazing story — and the bar manager at the Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal, David Hernandez, agrees. Consequently, he recommended Arette Blanco as a worthwhile affordable tequila.
Named after a gold medal-winning horse that competed in the 1948 Olympics (as told by Arette's history), the story goes that the horse's rider was originally forbidden from taking the one-eyed horse to London. Despite orders being given for his arrest, Arete won, and the pair returned as heroes — with no arrests made. As for the tequila, Hernandez told us it's an additive-free tequila with an oily mouthfeel. It delivers a complex profile of agave, black pepper, and orange, and is accompanied by the scent of banana and mango.
While it's smooth and tasty enough to stand on its own, Hernandez believes this tequila is also perfect for experimentation. This brilliant example of a smooth, medium to full-bodied tequila might be difficult to find in some places, but it's worth it — especially considering it retails for just over $20 a bottle.
Corralejo 1753 Silver
First, a disclaimer: This one dances along the lines of our $30 limit. But depending on where you are in the U.S., you may be able to find a bottle of Corralejo 1753 Silver tequila for just under $30. Even if the price is slightly higher, Nikki Bonkowski suggests you still pick up a bottle. In particular, this affordable tequila is ideal if you're a fan of one of the easiest, most delicious, and most refreshing cocktails to whip up on a hot summer afternoon: Ranch water.
As Bonkowski noted, this particular tequila delivers a dash of honeydew, which makes it well-suited for the ranch water cocktail. There are only a few ingredients, after all, which means every item needs to be able to deliver something incredible on its own. While the ranch water might get overlooked, Bonkowski doesn't think it should. "It's a classic," she stated, "just as this tequila is a classic, and every home bar deserves a classic!"
This triple-distilled tequila has an unparalleled smoothness, and citrus notes that are balanced by a refreshing minty component that we think is perfect for a spiced ranch water cocktail. And if you're wondering, the "1753" in the name refers to the birth year of Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla, who's credited with spearheading the movement for Mexico's independence from Spain.
Tromba Blanco
Tromba Blanco hovers right around our $30 price point per bottle. More than that, though, it's the type of tequila that should be on your radar, as the crystal-clear tequila is a favorite of Carla Lorenzo, corporate beverage director at Parker Hospitality.
As Lorenzo explained to Tasting Table, "In a market oversaturated with options, the quality for the price point is unmatched. The master distiller has 50 years of experience, and it is a truly additive-free tequila that drinks great on its own." That master distiller is Marco Cedano, and Tromba prides itself on a few things that set it apart from the others. Not only is it distiller-owned, but it stresses the agave used is hand-harvested, before making its way to a state-of-the-art distillery that holds onto tradition while embracing the new. Add in Tromba's Agave Rewilding Project and cultivation of endangered agave species, and it's pretty cool, quite frankly.
Lorenzo's note about Tromba being additive-free is an important one, too. Additives are generally used to make tequila sweeter or smoother, but they can cover the taste of the agave, and have been potentially linked to a variety of health issues. To avoid those issues entirely, then, opt for Tromba's Blanco. You'll get a clean, crisp, and pure spirit that could change anyone's unfavorable perception of tequila.
Espolòn Blanco
If you're the type of person who judges a bottle of liquor by its label (don't worry, we've all been there), there's a chance you've already grabbed a bottle of Espolòn Blanco. If that's the case, you've made an excellent choice — and that's according to several experts we consulted on the topic. Among those recommending Espolòn was April Wachtel, mixologist and founder of Cheeky Cocktails.
Wachtel called this blanco tequila one of her go-to tequilas. She explained the spirit's citrusy, softly peppery profile makes it perfect for a variety of uses, such as sipping on the rocks, spicing up a margarita, or using in a classic Paloma. While you might not think many affordable tequilas have a place in a professional bar, Wachtel says that this one definitely does.
Nikki Bonkowski agreed with this affordable tequila suggestion. She cited Espolòn Blanco's peppery notes as providing the perfect balance to the citrus that many tequila cocktails have. She also gave us a pro tip: Add a dash of salt into the cocktail instead of simply using it on the rim of the glass. It's a small addition, perhaps, but Bonkowski said it'll open up a whole new dimension of flavor.
818 Blanco
Andre Teixeira gave us a few suggestions for affordable yet delicious tequilas. This included 818 Blanco, which he explained "is a real standout because it's got this bright, clean character with layers of depth. You get smooth agave and vanilla upfront, with just the right touch of tropical fruit and citrus."
If you're thinking that description makes it sound like it'll come together to make the perfect cocktail, you're right. In fact, Teixeira noted 818 Blanco is the base of one of the restaurant's hit cocktails, which is made with St. Germain, Cointreau, lavender syrup, lemon juice, and a blueberry puree.
818 Blanco derives some of its flavor profile from the time it spends in French oak barrels. Consequently, it's a great example how an affordable tequila can have a complexity that shines though — even in a multi-layered, multi-dimensional cocktail. At the time of this writing, you're likely to be able to pick up a bottle for a few dollars under our $30 cutoff, and yes: It's excellent in a ranch water cocktail, too.