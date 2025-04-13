13 Best Tequilas Under $30, According To Experts

It seems as though most people have (or know someone who has) an unfortunate story about tequila — and we're right there with you. Tequila has a reputation for being incredibly polarizing, after all, especially when it comes to the more affordable brands. Sure: Expensive tequila can be really good. But when you see a bottle with a price tag that seems too good to be true, you may assume that it's exactly that (and not worth purchasing as a result). Yet that's not always the case.

It turns out you don't have to reach for the most expensive tequila on the shelf to find a stellar product — especially if you're planning on using it in a cocktail. While there are a lot of dos and don'ts of crafting an outstanding tequila cocktail, one of the most important things to keep in mind is that you don't need to start with a $100 bottle.

Since not all affordable tequilas are created equal, we wanted to know which bottles under $30 are actually worth picking up. So, we reached out to a handful of experts to get their thoughts on the best budget-friendly brands and ways to use these affordable spirits. Here are 13 expert-approved tequilas for less than $30 dollars.