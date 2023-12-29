Ditch The Vodka And Start Shaking Tequila Into Your Lemon Drop

Since the 1970s, the Lemon Drop cocktail has been a popular choice at bars across the country. It's a delightful twist on the vodka martini, with a zesty, tangy flavor. This simple drink only requires triple sec, lemon juice, and a touch of simple syrup, but it combines sweet and sour flavors that hit your taste buds just right. If you're feeling adventurous, you can try swapping vodka for tequila. It's a change that's worth a literal shot!

Unlike vodka, which is known for its neutral taste, tequila brings a bold, earthy sweetness from the agave sugar. When substituted into this cocktail, it won't simply play a supporting role and allow other ingredients like lemon juice to take the spotlight, as vodka often does. Instead, tequila is going to step forward with its distinct flavor and work together with the zesty brightness of the lemon juice to give you a bolder-tasting treat.

The best part is that you don't need to make any adjustments to the classic Lemon Drop recipe at all. Since vodka and tequila are fairly similar to one another in terms of alcohol content, you can substitute them on a 1:1 basis with no issue. The classic recipe calls for 2 ounces of vodka, so all you have to do is use 2 ounces of tequila, and you'll have a fantastic tequila Lemon Drop ready to go.