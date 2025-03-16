14 Garnishes For Your Next Tequila Cocktail

While there's nothing wrong with a simple, straightforward vodka cranberry, gin and tonic, or rum and coke, sometimes you're in the mood for something that's just a little bit extra. If that's the case, tequila is an excellent option for making some truly stellar cocktails, but that's not to say that tequila isn't an intimidating spirit to work with. There are a lot of dos and don'ts to keep in mind when it comes to crafting tequila-based cocktails, including things like choosing the right type of tequila for the drink you have in mind.

Garnishes, too, are incredibly important, so in order to get some creative, fresh, and fun ideas on what kind of garnishes you should look at when crafting your next tequila cocktail, we reached out to some of the best beverage professionals in the industry. Did they have a lot to say? You'd better believe it.

Let's start with a bit of advice from Scott Moser, the food and beverage manager and sommelier at the Clayton Hotel & Members Club in Denver, Colorado. He gave us some great advice that you can apply to any tequila cocktails, starting with this: "Garnishes ... first and foremost should serve to highlight the flavors or a particular tasting note on which the bartender wants to focus." The ingredients of a great cocktail are like building materials, and when they're assembled correctly and with the proper proportions, the end product is amazing. With that in mind, let's talk about tequila cocktail garnishes.