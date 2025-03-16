14 Garnishes For Your Next Tequila Cocktail
While there's nothing wrong with a simple, straightforward vodka cranberry, gin and tonic, or rum and coke, sometimes you're in the mood for something that's just a little bit extra. If that's the case, tequila is an excellent option for making some truly stellar cocktails, but that's not to say that tequila isn't an intimidating spirit to work with. There are a lot of dos and don'ts to keep in mind when it comes to crafting tequila-based cocktails, including things like choosing the right type of tequila for the drink you have in mind.
Garnishes, too, are incredibly important, so in order to get some creative, fresh, and fun ideas on what kind of garnishes you should look at when crafting your next tequila cocktail, we reached out to some of the best beverage professionals in the industry. Did they have a lot to say? You'd better believe it.
Let's start with a bit of advice from Scott Moser, the food and beverage manager and sommelier at the Clayton Hotel & Members Club in Denver, Colorado. He gave us some great advice that you can apply to any tequila cocktails, starting with this: "Garnishes ... first and foremost should serve to highlight the flavors or a particular tasting note on which the bartender wants to focus." The ingredients of a great cocktail are like building materials, and when they're assembled correctly and with the proper proportions, the end product is amazing. With that in mind, let's talk about tequila cocktail garnishes.
Dried and dehydrated fruits
Jenna Carlson-Carvalho is the director of restaurants & bars at InterContinental Boston, and she told us that one of her favorite garnishes to put on the rim of a tequila cocktail is dehydrated pineapple. "It works wonderfully with everything from a classic margarita to a tequila old fashioned — especially when using a reposado or añejo tequila," she explained. Either of those types of tequilas will work perfectly with the sweetness of the pineapple, which accents their oaky, complex characteristics. Carlson-Carvalho adds that other dehydrated fruits can work brilliantly as well.
Perhaps best of all, she says that this is an easy and efficient way to extend the life of your fruit, and gave us some tips on making the perfect garnish. Carlson-Carvalho suggests taking a pineapple and letting it sit upside down for several days before dehydrating, then storing in an airtight container — with silica packs, if possible.
Peter Szekely, the director of restaurants at JW Marriott Clearwater Resort & Spa, told us he loves to use dehydrated lime with a cucumber margarita. There is a guideline for pairing fruits with different types of tequila: Use highly acidic fruits (like lime) with blanco tequilas that tend to have a citrus-forward presentation, and other fruits (like oranges and pineapple) with more complex, sweeter, oakier, aged tequilas.
Shaved chocolate
Once you try swapping out the vodka for tequila to elevate your espresso martinis, you may never go back. Reposados in particular work really well with the flavors of your favorite espresso, as these aged tequilas tend to have strong vanilla and caramel notes that pair much better with chocolate and coffee than, say, a citrusy blanco would.
When we spoke with master mixologist Nikki Bonkowski for VinoVoss, and AI Sommelier company, Bonkowski recommended some of her favorite tequila cocktails and garnishes. Her suggestion for how to garnish this upgraded cocktail starts with skipping the usual espresso beans.
Bonkowski — who says the traditional garnish of three espresso beans is meant to signify a wish for good luck — told us that you should be reaching for the shaved chocolate instead. "The chocolate works to balance the bitterness of the espresso, making for an all around smoother drinking experience," she explained. Opting for chocolate along with a reposado tequila means you'll be matching decadent, flavors into a complex cocktail that just might become your go-to dessert drink.
Fizzy grapes
Mixology is a bit of science, a bit of culinary creativity, and — as far as we're concerned — more than a bit of magic. When we spoke with David Hernandez, director of bars at the Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal, he stressed that garnishes aren't just about flavor and presentation, they can be about fun, too. Hernandez informed us that fizzy grapes can be served along a cocktail of cristalino tequila, which is generally an aged and filtered tequila that combines oakiness with a clean citrus finish. He suggests using fizzy grapes along with lemongrass syrup, lime juice, and coconut water, and it's impossible to describe how on board with this we are.
According to Hernandez, the grapes are first infused with the cocktail and are then injected with CO2. "Each bite pops in the guest's mouth," he explained, adding, "The best part is that grapes can be infused with any cocktail ... so it can pair well with any drink!"
You don't need fancy, professional equipment to do this, either. Grapes can be infused with wine, liquor, or your cocktail simply by putting them in a bowl, covering with liquid, and then letting them sit in the fridge for at least a day. As for the CO2, You can do that by taking a whipped cream dispenser — like this EurKitchen Professional Dispenser, available on Amazon — and filling the canister with grapes. Charge, let it sit for a few hours, and you've got just a little bit of magic.
Tajín
Several of our tequila experts suggested using Tajín to rim your next tequila cocktail, as citrus flavor of this spicy seasoning works with any tequila you choose, from the citrus-forward blanco to the sweeter warmth of an añejo. One of the things we love about this is that it's easy too: Wet your glass with lime, dip it in Tajín, and fill it with your favorite cocktail. We'd be remiss if we didn't give you some of the ideas our experts passed along to us, which show just how versatile Tajín is.
If you've never thought of adding corn to your cocktails, you should. Fans of Mexican street corn know that it's delicious right off the grill, according to the mixologists at The Wigwam in Litchfield, Arizona, it's great in a cocktail form, too. They're serving up an Elote New Fashion, which uses a garnish of a Tajín rim, a roasted corn rib, and a jalapeño to complete a cocktail of butter-washed mezcal, añejo tequila, and corn liquor.
Herbet Ricardo Colli Chi, mixologist at Banyan Tree Mayakoba, suggests pairing that Tajín rim with a cocktail of jalapeño-infused reposado tequila, lemon juice, watermelon puree (and liqueur), a bit of honey, and Cointreau for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
Cinnamon and powdered sugar
For those who love an after-dinner dessert cocktail, or just prefer their drinks a little on the sweeter side, this one's for you. It comes to us via Thomas Fuchs, director of food & beverage at The Front Yard at The Garland in North Hollywood, California. He told us, "Cinnamon sugar is the best garnish for a tequila cocktail — it adds warm, sweet, and spicy aromatics that complement the fruit juices often used in cocktails."
Fuchs also gave us a few examples of how this easy-to-make garnish can be best used, and says that it's an integral part of a signature cocktail that's made with añejo tequila, Licor 43, pineapple, and lime juice. Añejo tequila is aged for at least one year, and tends to impart an oaky spiciness that works really well with the warmth of cinnamon and sweetness of sugar.
He says that it also works really well with sweet drinks, and suggests using this idea the next time you make a classic tequila sunrise. We love this because not only is it easy to make, but it's versatile and surprising: Who would expect it?
Lavender
Lavender is one of those distinctive flavors that gets overlooked way more than it should, because there are a variety of creative ways to use lavender in your cooking and particularly in your drinks. Lavender-infused milk makes an incredible latte, it adds some wonderful notes to lemonade, and according to VinoVoss AI sommelier master mixologist Nikki Bonkowski, lavender also adds an herbaceous, floral depth to a tequila cocktail — particularly a tequila sour.
A classic tequila sour is made with tequila, lime juice, agave syrup, foamed egg white, and — usually — bitters. You might have margarita or Angostura bitters on hand already, but Bonkowski says that swapping them out in favor of lavender bitters will create a whole new depth to this classic cocktail. There's good news here, too: Lavender bitters are easy to source — brands like Scrappy's Bitters are available on Amazon.
A sprig of fresh lavender can also make an attractive, simple garnish to your favorite blanco tequila margarita. Since blanco tequila isn't aged as long as other varieties, it tends to have a citrus- and grass-forward expression that pairs well with the delicate flavor fresh lavender adds.
Grand Marier or Cointreau Foam
There's something to be said for those casual nights when you find the time to put together a truly complex cocktail, and if you're looking at making anything with foam, it's going to take a little longer than your standard gin and tonic. But foam is also a great way to play with different types of flavors, and according to Grace Skarra, beverage manager at Harrah's Resort in Southern California, the perfect garnish for a tequila sour is Grand Marnier or Cointreau foam.
Those who haven't used a foam in cocktails before might wonder just what it does to the drink, and Skarra told us that not only does it change the texture of the drink to give it an unparalleled creaminess, but using Cointreau or Grand Marnier brings orange flavors that accentuates the citrus notes in the cocktail. Making foams at home is easier than you might expect, and requires the same sort of cream whipper that you might use for making your own whipped cream. Foams generally use egg white and a liquid — in this case, the Cointreau or Grand Marnier — and can also benefit from a touch of honey or agave syrup.
Tamarind straws
It's easy to get stuck in a rut of the same old thing, and if you're looking to start experimenting with some underrated seasonings this year, look no further than tamarind. Tamarind is a unique mix of sweet, sour, and tangy, and according to Sam Barton, general manager at 97 West Kitchen & Bar, tamarind straws are a great option for adding several things to a tequila cocktail. Barton explained to us that it's not only about taste, saying: "The right garnish not only elevates presentation, but also enhances the tasting experience, taking your cocktail to the next level."
Tamarind straws check both the boxes for flavor and presentation, and it's particularly delicious with a blanco tequila cocktail that pairs the sweet earthiness of the tamarind with an herbaceous tequila. The good news is that even if you've never had them, they're easy to use and easier to source: Flautirriko tamarind candy sticks are available on Amazon in packs of 50, making them great for experimentation.
Homemade ancho syrup with pepper candy
Those who love the sweet, mild, smoky heat of the ancho chili pepper will love this suggestion from David Hernandez, director of bars at the Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal. For their Pedregal Reyes cocktail, it's these wildly popular chilis that are the star of the show — along with a reposado tequila that brings a woody sweetness to the drink. The cocktail — which also includes orange, lime, and grapefruit — is then finished with a syrup and candy.
Hernandez told us, "The pepper candy is one of our most unique garnishes, as we make the ancho pepper syrup and then put the same peppers into the oven to create our pepper candies. ... guests who have a bite of the candy with every sip elevate their cocktails." Sounds amazing, right? And here's the thing: It's perfect even if you're not a fan of foods that are hot and spicy, because ancho chilies aren't that kind of spicy. They're basically ripe Polanos, which get sweeter as they get riper. It's the perfect mix, and the perfect complement to the complexity of an aged tequila.
Orange slices
For those who have been making their margaritas with lime, Nikki Bonkowski has an easy swap: use an orange slice. She says it balances the sweetness instead of adding acidity, and she's not the only one of our experts who had some thoughts on using orange slices with tequila.
Grace Skarra from Harrah's Resort Southern California suggests charring the orange slices before using them as a garnish, for a smokiness that's perfect in a cocktail that uses aged tequilas with more complex, developed flavors. She also suggests an orange — particularly a dehydrated one — is further accented by a dusting of cinnamon. Many aged tequilas are known for having notes of baking spice, so the addition of cinnamon can serve to really bring out those flavors.
Does the type of orange matter? Arthur Pottenger is the director of restaurants at Carcara at Sheraton Phoenix Downtown, and suggests using the Caracara orange. "It is more sweet and berry-like than a typical orange," he explained, and added that the bright red color helps to add an outstanding visual flair to any cocktail.
Grapefruit zest
Citrus and tequila are a timeless combination, and it's Pierre San Nicolas, a bartender at Hôtel des Grands Voyageurs in Paris, France, who gave us some fun tips on how to use it. He told us that grapefruit is one of his go-to garnishes for tequila-based cocktails, especially for a Paloma.
No one is entirely sure who to credit with the original creation of the Paloma, but on the most basic level, it's pretty straightforward. Sure, you can mix tequila and grapefruit juice and call it a cocktail, but San Nicolas told us that he likes using fresh grapefruit to turn this simple cocktail into an impressive show with elevated flavors. Some zest on the top is a flavorful garnish, but he says that he also squeezes it into the glass and then ignites it to caramelize the oils, "adding both depth of flavor and a touch of spectacle as it flames up." Opt for a blanco tequila to lean into the citrusy freshness, and you're not going to go wrong with making this for your next brunch.
Variations on a sea salt rim
Salting the rim of a tequila glass is a common enough practice, but our experts had some pretty brilliant ideas on how to elevate this simple idea. April Wachtel is a mixologist and the founder of Cheeky Cocktails, who told us that she loves finishing tequila sours with a rim that's a mixture of sea salt, fennel seed, and Harissa powder.
For a smoky flavor, consider using ingredients that accent the smoky flavor of mezcal by imparting heat, or even charred flavors. Use jalapeño-infused mezcal and jalapeño-infused simple syrup for a spicy margarita; consider finishing it with a charred jalapeño and a rim of chipotle sea salt. New favorite brunch drink? Heck yes!
If you're wondering what kind of tequila works best with spicy salts, mixologist Jean-Pierre Belonni Rosario (from The Ritz-Carlton, Naples) told us that spices work well to help bring out the flavors you find in barrel-aged tequilas. The longer the tequila has been aged, the deeper and more complex the flavors of spices, sweet caramels, and woods are, which means the saltiness of the rim helps add balance to the drink.
Chamoy
For anyone who's wondering what chamoy is and what it's used for, we're here to say that you absolutely should pick up some of this sweet, spicy, hot sauce. (Varieties like the El Chilerito Chamoy Hot Sauce are available on Amazon.) It's often used as a condiment, but it can be used in drinks as well — and yes, it's pretty brilliant in tequila cocktails, particularly when paired with chili powder.
Oona Wong-Danders is the restaurant manager at the Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco, and she explained to us just why chamoy — and chili — works so well: "Its tangy flavor profile works well with the earthiness in tequila, and the spice from the chili contrasts well with the slight sweetness tequila gets from the agave plant." Best of all, it's super easy to do: Dip the rim of the glass in chamoy paste, then dip again in chili powder. Wong-Danders also suggests adding chamoy- and chili-coated cucumber or mango as a garnish as well, particularly if you're whipping up a fruity margarita.
Dehydrated fruit powders
Dehydrated fruit powders are the secret ingredient that you might not even know you need. They're great in everything from oatmeal and yogurt to sprinkling over ice cream, and you can definitely make you own. However, you can also opt for something like Jungle Powders, which has an array of varieties — including blueberry, raspberry, and blackcurrant — available on Amazon. These powders are a great way to garnish tequila cocktails, and that's a suggestion that came to us from Cole Johnson, beverage manager for Patina Restaurant Group.
Johnson told us that it's incredibly easy: Dissolve the powder in the cocktail, or use it in lieu of a salt rim. It's particularly good with fruity margaritas, which would allow you to complement and contrast flavors. One of the things that we love about this is that the possibilities are endless: Use blueberry powder with a blueberry margarita or an orange-centric golden margarita, use strawberry powder with a strawberry margarita or a lime one. That, too, goes for choosing your tequila. Use blackcurrant with the warm spices of an aged tequila, or raspberry with a crisp, citrus-forward blanco. The sky's the limit!