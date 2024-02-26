The Contentious Origin Of The Paloma Cocktail

Picture a tequila cocktail, and odds are, a margarita comes to mind. While the classic drink is undeniably a wonderful vessel for the agave spirit, there are many other delicious options, too. Few come more casual than the Paloma, which, in its most basic iteration, is just blanco tequila and grapefruit soda, particularly the brand Squirt.

Beloved in Mexico, the cocktail occupies a realm similar to other combinations of spirits and mixers, with most crafting their own desired proportions and adding their own spin. As a result, the straightforward creation takes on contentious origins; no specific establishment or bartender is accredited for its invention.

Some cite legendary bar owner Don Javier, based in Tequila, Mexico, as the first to mix up the drink. While he likely did create the Batanga, the beloved bartender always refused credit for the Paloma. All that's clear is that the drink didn't exist until after 1938, the date when Squirt was first made in Arizona. Most likely, fans discovered the soda's synergy with tequila soon after, and word spread. It is the case that the advertisements for Squirt as a mixer for tequila appeared around 1950, but that predates when it was officially imported into Mexico.