The Batanga Cocktail Starts With A Bottle Of Coca-Cola

Few sodas have a prominence in cocktails quite like Coca-Cola. A central component in drinks like rum and coke, Long Island iced tea, and piscola, it's fair to say the sweet carbonated beverage goes well with alcohol. The soft drink's palate superbly smoothens a stiff pour in many cocktails.

For a rendition of a Coke cocktail with tequila, try sipping on a Batanga. The drink combines lime juice with a blanco expression of the liquor, mixed and topped with the soft drink over ice. There's consistently a salt rim, and to combine all components, bartenders use the lime-slicing knife, sometimes left in the tall glass.

Most accredit the drinkable and aromatic combination to cantina owner Javier Delgado Corona, known to the cocktail world as Don Javier. Operating in Tequila, Mexico, the celebrated business owner first mixed the drink sometime in the 1950s or '60s. Unfortunately, he passed recently, but his effective cocktail has become a modern-day classic. So, seek one out for an especially easy-going tequila-based sling.