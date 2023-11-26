The Flavored Whiskey You Should Be Mixing With Coke

Once you've discovered the brilliance of vanilla-flavored whiskey and Coke, you may be wondering if there are other drinks to mix with said whiskey — and the answer is a resounding yes. First of all, sticking with the Coke combination, you could swap out the classic Coke for Coca-Cola Cherry — cherry and vanilla is already a classic combo, which is only enriched by the flavor of whiskey.

If you'd like to keep the focus on the vanilla whiskey, you can opt for seltzer water instead — this will give you the fun, bubbly aspect of Coke but without the extra sweetness if you're looking for something that isn't too overpoweringly sweet.

Additionally, you can swap out the bourbon for vanilla whiskey in Tasting Table's recipe for summertime peach whiskey smash cocktail, which will turn this semi-sweet cocktail into a treat that is almost dessert-like. While you're at it concocting more complex drinks, you may as well try vanilla whiskey in the most well-known whiskey cocktail out there: The whiskey sour — the sweet vanilla will bring a complexity to the natural tanginess of the classic drink.