13 Dos And Don'ts Of Crafting Tequila Cocktails

You have several options with tequila, each with its own flavor profile. Choosing the right one for each cocktail makes your drinks taste better. Every tequila is an agave spirit from Mexico produced in one of five Mexican states. Premium tequilas contain 100% blue agave, while mixto tequilas must contain at least 51% blue agave combined plus a sugar like molasses or corn syrup. For the best cocktails, I recommend a premium tequila instead of a mixto, which can be harsh and sweet.

Blanco (sometimes called white or silver) is colorless and aged for up to two months. It's agave-forward and bright, making it perfect for citrusy or fruity tequila drinks like Palomas and margaritas. Aged up to 12 months, reposado is light gold with flavors of vanilla and spice. I like it in spicy margaritas or in warm tequila drinks like a tequila hot toddy. Añejo is aged in oak for one to three years and has smooth, spicy flavors along with caramel and toast. This is sipping tequila that's good on its own or in an old-fashioned. Extra añejo, aged for more than three years, is delicious neat, on the rocks, or in a tequila-forward cocktail.