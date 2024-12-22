The Best Method For Making Rich And Delicious Hot Buttered Rum

An American tradition dating back to colonial times, buttered rum remains a comforting favorite for fall and winter holiday gatherings. True to its name, buttered rum is made with spiced and sweetened butter blended with hot water and spiked with rum. Tons of recipes for hot buttered rum exist, but Molly Horn, Chief Mixologist and Spirits Educator at Total Wine & More gave Tasting Table an exclusive play-by-play on the best method and ingredients to try.

Advertisement

"The key to a great hot buttered rum is to make a fantastic batter -– which while it might sound intimidating, is really no more challenging than making simple cookie dough," she said. The "batter" is the spiced and sweetened butter that bestows a rich mouthfeel and perfect flavor complement to the tasting notes and alcoholic bite of the rum. You can check out our list of the 11 best rums for hot buttered rum for the most well-balanced flavor pairings.

"The best part is once you have your batter, which can be made a few days in advance, making the drink itself is as easy as adding a tablespoon of batter to a mug, adding hot water, and blending that together (a small electric whisk or milk foamer works wonders for this), and adding your rum!" Horn continued. Of course, water and butter tend to repel each other, so emulsifying tools are especially crucial to a well-mixed hot buttered rum cocktail. Plus, many electric hand emulsifiers come with whisk and frother attachments like this Nuwave three-in-one immersion hand blender.

Advertisement