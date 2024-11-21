Mexican Vs Irish Coffee: The Difference Between The Cocktails

While it might be easy to assume that an order of coffee is pretty similar from one country to the next, coffee can be served quite differently depending on where you are in the world. From brewing methods to various ingredients added to your mug, a cup of Joe isn't always a simple brew of caffeinated goodness. And sometimes, you want your coffee experience to meld with that of sipping a cocktail. We are here to help explain the differences between Irish coffee and Mexican coffee so that you know exactly what to order when you are craving a boozier brew.

Of course, coffee can always be customized to your liking. But having a basic understanding of classic orders can serve you well as you stir up recipes for yourself at home or ask your friendly local barista (or bartender) for special adjustments. Though Irish and Mexican coffees may differ when it comes to the specific liquors and other ingredients used to make each cocktail, you can still bank on a warm, spiked, creamy, and caffeinated concoction being delivered to your hands once the beverage is put together, regardless of which order you decide to place.