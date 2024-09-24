Irish Vs Scottish Coffee: What's The Difference?

One of the most popular and common variations to Irish Coffee is adding Baileys Irish cream liqueur. Not only does this enhance the flavor, but it also boosts the alcohol level in this drink. Believe it or not, Irish Coffees are not that strong — they typically only have around 9% alcohol, which is less then a glass of wine! Another popular variation on this drink is adding a sweetener. Typically, Irish Coffee calls for brown sugar, but you can switch to a white, if you'd prefer. However, you do not need to add sugar at all. Like whipped cream, these are not essentials — they're just nice add-ons.

An easy way to level up your coffee cocktail or create your own version is by making your own whipped cream instead of using the canned stuff. Tasting Table has tested just about every way to make whipped cream, so take it from us — we know a thing or two about how to make it from scratch. If you're looking to add some fun flavors to your cocktail, this is a great way to experiment. You can whip up your cream with additional liqueur, or perhaps you want to add a bit of honey to make it sweeter; either way, it is so easy to customize this drink to your preferred flavor profile. Plus, if it's around a holiday, you can always add a little food coloring to the cream. As a bonus, both drinks can also be served cold by swapping out the hot coffee for iced coffee or cold brew!