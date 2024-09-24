Irish Vs Scottish Coffee: What's The Difference?
As the weather begins to get colder, there are two things on our mind: Irish Coffee and Scottish Coffee. As we get into the 'ber or brr months (September, October, November, and December), we like our drinks nice and hot — and perhaps spiked with a warming spirit. Irish Coffee might be a little more well-known then Scottish Coffee, but things are about to change as we introduce you to the world of hot, whiskey-laced coffee cocktails. First off, Scottish Coffee is made with Scotch, while Irish Coffee features, you guessed it, Irish whiskey.
You might be asking yourself, what's the difference between Irish whiskey and Scotch whisky? We've got you covered. Yes, the spelling is different, and they also come from different parts of the world, but there is a bit more to it. Another key distinction between the two spirits is that they are processed and made differently. Irish whiskey is distilled three times, whereas its Scotch sibling is only distilled twice. As a result, when you're drinking an Irish Coffee vs. a Scottish one, the taste is quite different.
What is Irish Coffee?
Irish Coffee is a two-ingredient cocktail made with hot coffee and Irish whiskey topped off with whipped cream. Chances are, you already own everything you need to make it, so not only is it easy, but it's also really tasty. The Tasting Table recipe to make a perfect Irish Coffee is very simple, it is just 2 parts coffee and 1 part whiskey. The whipped cream on top is an added bonus, but it really imparts texture and flavor to the cocktail.
Although the Irish Coffee seems like it's been around forever, it's actually a newer drink that was invented in the last century. Irish Coffee most likely originated in Foynes, Ireland, during the 1940s. The area was a popular hub for refueling for flights, so people were often in and out of the airport. It was reported that in 1943 on a stormy night, Joe Sheridan, who was in charge of a coffee shop in the airport, offered exhausted travelers cups of whipped cream-topped coffee with added whiskey to warm them up. They loved it, and the rest is history.
What is Scottish Coffee?
A Scottish Coffee is a cocktail that combines hot coffee with Scottish whisky (aka Scotch) and is topped with whipped cream. So, it's the same concept as an Irish Coffee, you just use a different combination of ingredients. Though the process to make one is identical, the flavor will likely be bolder and smokier due to the inclusion of Scotch. Scotland has a strong history of both coffee and whisky, so it makes perfect sense to combine the two in a drink.
Amongst all the whisky you could pick up, each flavor profile depends on the region and has slightly different notes, so that is something to consider when it comes to choosing your bottle of whisky for a Scottish Coffee. If you're curious about where Scotch comes from, these are the main regions of Scotland that produce Scotch. For example, a Highland Scotch will be smokier, while Islay Scotches are known for being extra peaty. If you are not sure where to start with picking out the whisky for this cocktail, we've ranked 25 popular Scotch whiskies.
Flavor differences between Irish and Scottish Coffee
The only real distinction between Irish and Scottish Coffee is the type of spirit used in the drink — but it makes for a pretty big difference in flavor. Irish whiskey has a lightness and smoothness to it, whereas Scotch is a lot more intense and smoky. Every flavor pairs differently together, so even if you use the same coffee and whipped cream for this cocktail, depending on the whiskey or whisky of choice, it could taste like something else entirely. That is one of the reasons why we love both equally. It all comes down to personal preference.
If you're looking for something a bit more subtle, Irish whiskey is a great option. But if you're in the mood for something more spirit-forward and noticeable, Scotch is the way to go. Either way, when it comes to pairing different types of coffee and whisky, you must consider how the subtle flavors of each will play off of each other, as it's important for tempering the dominant flavors. For example, a well-rounded Columbian coffee pairs well with a smokier Scotch, while dark roasts and Irish whiskey make for an excellent complementary duo. It's always important to match the flavor profiles so everything is well-balanced. You don't want to end up with a drink that tastes like a jarring mix of whiskey and coffee.
Variations and ways to level up your coffee cocktail
One of the most popular and common variations to Irish Coffee is adding Baileys Irish cream liqueur. Not only does this enhance the flavor, but it also boosts the alcohol level in this drink. Believe it or not, Irish Coffees are not that strong — they typically only have around 9% alcohol, which is less then a glass of wine! Another popular variation on this drink is adding a sweetener. Typically, Irish Coffee calls for brown sugar, but you can switch to a white, if you'd prefer. However, you do not need to add sugar at all. Like whipped cream, these are not essentials — they're just nice add-ons.
An easy way to level up your coffee cocktail or create your own version is by making your own whipped cream instead of using the canned stuff. Tasting Table has tested just about every way to make whipped cream, so take it from us — we know a thing or two about how to make it from scratch. If you're looking to add some fun flavors to your cocktail, this is a great way to experiment. You can whip up your cream with additional liqueur, or perhaps you want to add a bit of honey to make it sweeter; either way, it is so easy to customize this drink to your preferred flavor profile. Plus, if it's around a holiday, you can always add a little food coloring to the cream. As a bonus, both drinks can also be served cold by swapping out the hot coffee for iced coffee or cold brew!