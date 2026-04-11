9 Best Additive-Free Tequilas To Try In 2026

Picking out a tequila isn't as easy as it used to be. You used to be able to walk into a liquor store and only have a handful of labels from which to choose. But these days, there are so many more popular tequila brands it can be overwhelming. First, you need to think about whether you'll be drinking it straight or using it as a base for your favorite cocktail. Then, you need to consider which type of tequila you're interested in. Finally, you want to look into how it's made.

There are those well-known brands that use agave, of course, but then add a small percentage of syrups and dyes to give the spirit its flavor and color. They taste fine enough and may make a great cocktail, but they probably don't have the greatest mouthfeel or have a harshness that could turn you off of tequila completely. Then, there are those brands that believe the only thing you need to make a great tequila is agave, yeast, and water.

These are the additive-free tequilas — tequilas that comes from distillers who believe their brand doesn't need any extra, hard-to-pronounce ingredients to improve upon the final product. A product thats flavor and texture is based solely on natural ingredients, where the agave comes from, and how it's distilled. Below are the best additive-free tequilas based on those criteria and the numerous accolades they've received.