The 13 Best Tequilas To Buy At Costco

Tequila is one of the most popular liquors among Americans today. The diversity of styles and variety of options has sent tequila on an upward trajectory, skyrocketing agave-based spirits to take the number two spot for liquor sales in the country, up 2.9 % in 2024 with revenue totaling $6.7 billion, according to the Distilled Spirits Council. One of the main drivers of this growth is within the premium and super-premium categories. Though expensive, premium tequilas are affordable luxuries. A well-made, high-quality spirit is a treat you can enjoy without breaking the bank.

Shopping at Costco for these luxuries also helps your pocketbook. The wholesaler passes its savings on to its customers in its liquor department, typically selling its bottles for less than you will find in a liquor store. To find Costco's best tequilas, I visited my local warehouse and searched the internet to ascertain availability. As a trained sommelier and spirits reviewer, I narrowed down the best selections recently available. Costco's inventory rotates, so not all noted options will always be available. Prices may vary from state to state depending on liquor laws and taxes.