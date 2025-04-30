The 13 Best Tequilas To Buy At Costco
Tequila is one of the most popular liquors among Americans today. The diversity of styles and variety of options has sent tequila on an upward trajectory, skyrocketing agave-based spirits to take the number two spot for liquor sales in the country, up 2.9 % in 2024 with revenue totaling $6.7 billion, according to the Distilled Spirits Council. One of the main drivers of this growth is within the premium and super-premium categories. Though expensive, premium tequilas are affordable luxuries. A well-made, high-quality spirit is a treat you can enjoy without breaking the bank.
Shopping at Costco for these luxuries also helps your pocketbook. The wholesaler passes its savings on to its customers in its liquor department, typically selling its bottles for less than you will find in a liquor store. To find Costco's best tequilas, I visited my local warehouse and searched the internet to ascertain availability. As a trained sommelier and spirits reviewer, I narrowed down the best selections recently available. Costco's inventory rotates, so not all noted options will always be available. Prices may vary from state to state depending on liquor laws and taxes.
1. Don Julio 70th Anniversary Cristalino
Costco carries Don Julio blanco and reposado, but Don Julio 70th Anniversary Cristalino tequila will thrill Costco's tequila shoppers. The luxurious option honors the history of Don Julio, which began in 1942. At the age of 17, Don Julio González began a distillery in the Jalisco highlands. Since then, the distillery has become one of the prominent luxury tequila producers. Fans of ultra-smooth, elegant liquors that show refinement should consider sipping Cristalino tequila.
The liquor becomes crystal clear and colorless by filtering aged añejo or extra añejo tequila. Still, the tequila maintains the attributes that barrel aging gives to the agave-based spirit. Don Julio Cristalino has claimed to be the first of its kind since debuting in 2012. The Cristalino ages 18 months in American oak barrels formerly used for bourbon, imparting warm spice and vanilla notes. These aromas and flavors meld with the caramelized sweetness of clay oven-roasted agave. Though colorless, the 80-proof spirit should not be confused with an un-aged tequila, as it has all of the structure and complexity that oak barrel aging gives to alcohol. Costco offers shoppers a fantastic price for the 750 milliliter bottle: $55.99. The average price is $73.
2. G4 Premium Blanco
The Camarena family is one of tequila's most well-known and well-respected. Don Felipe Camarena is credited with bringing the first agave plants from the lowlands to the highlands of Jalisco in 1937. The area's high elevations and iron-rich soils help produce lighter, sweeter agave compared to the mineral-forward, earthy character of lowland tequila. Today, the family is behind various brands, including Camarena, Volans, G4, and more.
Felipe Camarena and his brother, Carlos Camarena of Tequila Ocho, are third-generation tequila producers and fifth-generation agave growers. Felipe Camarena's sons are the fourth, which the name G4 gives a nod to. Sustainability at the forefront when producing G4 tequila, resulting in exceptional liquors that exude authenticity.
G4 Blanco uses a blend of captured rainwater with natural spring water for distillation. Camarena uses only estate-grown, Los Altos de Jalisco Weber blue agave plants. These agaves grow sustainably alongside citrus, cherry, and cinnamon trees, which he planted to increase pollinators in the arid agave fields.
The heart of the agave, the piña, roasts for 22 hours before double distillation in copper pot stills, producing a clean elegant, refined spirit. The 80-proof spirit shows floral, vegetal flavors at the forefront, with creamy smokiness on the back palate. Costco sells the 750 milliliter bottle for around $40, a nice savings over the average price of $55.
3. Gran Patrón Burdeos Añejo
Allowing every Weber blue agave plant to fully mature before harvest ensures that every Patrón tequila has sweet, floral, agave-forward flavor. Patron does this through traditional production methods while working with a commitment to environmental stewardship and social responsibility to the community. Costco carries Patrón Silver and Reposado, however, it's Gran Patrón Burdeos Añejo that is truly special.
All Patrón tequilas contain only agave, yeast, and water, which, along with time, creates its well-rounded tequilas. Gran Patrón Burdeos begins with agave plants that mature for five years in los Altos de Jalisco. Patrón hand chops the piña before roasting in small, traditional clay ovens. After crushing to extract the mosto, or juice, and fermentation, the tequila is double distilled in small-batch copper pot stills. It then ages for one year in a mix of American and French oak barrels.
Burdeos is Spanish for Bordeaux. The spirit is then finished in first-growth Bordeaux barrels, imparting a rich amber color while adding additional spicy, dried fruit, and nutty flavors. The final profile has allspice and nutmeg, dried fig, oak, and butterscotch flavors. The limited-edition 80-proof tequila is available in a 750 milliliter, numbered crystal decanter for $389.99 a bottle. Though expensive, Costco offers the bottle for much less than the $503 average price.
4. Tequila Ocho Reposado
Reposado fans will be elated to see a bottle of Tequila Ocho at Costco for $43.99. One Reddit user said he would buy a case on the spot for that price. The average price is $62. Founders Carlos Camarena and Tomas Estes craft tequila that represents the land with a terroir-driven approach. The French term terroir comes up when discussing wine. It represents every element of how wine grapes grow, including the soil, microclimate, amount of rainfall and sunlight, and the elevation and slope of the land—focusing these elements on how agave grows results in a tequila that tastes like and represents the land.
Tequila Ocho uses only estate agave from the Jalisco highlands. Agave was first planted in the area by Carlos Camarena's great-grandfather. A fifth-generation jimador and third-generation tequilero, Carlos Camerena utilizes single estate-grown agave for each Ocho selection, imparting a sense of place to each bottling. Tequila Ocho notes the estate's name on each bottle.
After roasting the piña for 48 hours, fermentation, and copper pot distillation, Ocho's Reposado ages only 8 weeks and 8 days in oak barrels. The time is just above the minimum required, lending a hint of the amber color and spiced vanilla notes the barrel imparts. The minimal aging allows the terroir's characteristics to shine through, softening the bite of the 80-proof alcohol without masking the 8-year-old agave's natural sweet, spicy, floral characteristics.
5. El Tesoro Blanco
El Tesoro de Don Felipe is another brand run under the watchful leadership of master distiller Carlos Camarena. The tequila's production occurs at the La Alteña distillery in the Jalisco highlands, which Camarena's grandfather, Don Felipe Camarena, started in 1937. Here, near the town of Arandas, the agaves grow in high-elevation, mineral-rich soils that produce sweet, peppery agave plants.
El Tesoro uses only fully ripened agave in its tequila, which can take six to nine years to reach full maturity. After harvest, the distillery practices traditional methods for tequila production, including slowly cooking the piña in clay ovens for 48 hours, pressing the roasted piña to extract the juices with a two-ton, volcanic stone, tahona millwheel, and double-distilling in small copper pots to produce its tequilas.
Though the process is time-consuming, the resulting Blanco tequila is one of the most affordable tequilas at Costco, costing under $20 for a 750 milliliter bottle that has one Reddit user saying, it is "an absolute steal at that price." It's typically double that. El Tesoro's unaged 80-proof Blanco showcases the distillery's focus on producing agave-forward tequilas melding with citrus, freshly cut grass, and floral notes. The profile is clean and crisp, perfect for a zesty Paloma cocktail.
6. Dulce Vida Organic Blanco
The Regulatory Council of Tequila continues to put initiatives in place to make tequila production more sustainable. The production volume has increased so significantly in recent years, leading to environmental concerns over farming, the removal of the biodiversity in and around agave fields, depletion of the soil's nutrients from overplanting, and a mass amount of waste generated from tequila's production. Though sustainability within Jalisco is improving, much work is still to do.
Dulce Vida focuses on its sustainability as much as the quality of its liquor. The 100% organic tequila uses no chemicals, pesticides, or genetically modified organisms. All waste, including the fibrous material from the crushed agave and liquid by-products, are turned into compost for the agave fields, adding nutrients back into the soils.
To create Dulce Vida Blanco, the piñas roast for 20 hours before crushing, fermentation, distillation, and immediate bottling, preserving the freshness of the agave-based spirits. The vibrancy is one of the identifying traits of Dulce Vida, delicious in a Bloody Maria cocktail or a spicy Mexican Mule. Bold aromas of white pepper, lemon-lime citrus, and green herbs lead to a smooth 80-proof palate. The average price of a 750 milliliter bottle is $29. My Costco sells a 1.5L bottle of Dulce Vida Blanco for $35.99, a bargain for the quality, taste, organic attributes, and Dulce Vida's dedication to working sustainably.
7. Cazcanes No. 7 Añejo
Spying a bottle of Cazcanes No. 7 Añejo tequila on the shelves at Costco is a joy for any aged tequila fan, particularly for $89.97. The average price of the 80-proof spirit is $133. Cazcanes ages its small-batch, organic blue weber agave tequila to taste, forgoing the traditional aging stipulations. Cazcanes follows the legal regulations of aging añejo tequila in oak barrels a minimum of one year and no more than three years. Still, the taste dictates exactly how long the tequila ages rather than date.
The name pays homage to the last indigenous people of Mexico before the Spanish conquest; the tequila's production method comes from an ancient 300-year-old moonshine-like recipe. The inaugural release of Cazcanes came in 2015. The small production artisanal process includes only mature agave at the height of its sweetness. The water source is pure, underground Navichi spring water, and fermentation occurs with native wild yeast. There are no additives or other ingredients.
Cazcanes No. 7 Añejo ages in freshly-charred, used American oak barrels. The barrels impart warm baking spice flavors of allspice and nutmeg, dried fig and orange peel, vanilla, dark chocolate, and toasted hazelnut. After aging, Cazcanes bottles the liquor in a sleek, custom-made, recycled glass, hand-blown bottle.
8. Tears of Llonora Extra Añejo
Tears of Llorona is the creation of master distiller Germán González Gorrochotegui, son of Guillermo González Diaz Lombardo, the creator of Chinaco. In 1984, Chinaco was the first ultra-premium tequila imported into the United States. González grew up watching his father create premium tequila, learning the business, which led him to follow in his father's footsteps, crafting his own premium tequila, Tears of Llorona. This is a tequila to sip slowly contemplating its elegance.
The artisanal product begins with hand-selected eight-year-old Weber blue Jalisco highlands agave, which slow roast for 20 hours. After the juice is collected, a slow fermentation with native yeast occurs. A double distillation in copper pot stills follows. The aging is what makes this tequila unique. González's father taught him that using French oak barrels instead of the more common American oak would impart less assertive flavors onto the tequila, with softer oak influence. Using a blend of ex-scotch, sherry, and brandy barrels, González ages the tequila for five years, achieving cognac-like character. Over time, the aging produces an inky, concentrated, 86-proof spirit with flavors of dried fruits, toffee, and dark chocolate.
The product debuted in 2014, releasing only 180 cases. Today the annual production of this luxurious liquor is 200-300 cases. Tears of Llorona is expensive, over $317.06, at Costco locations in Washington. Still, as one Reddit user said, "that's a fantastic gem! And you get a whole liter."
9. Herradura Ultra Añejo
A lucky horseshoe found in an agave field in Jalisco would become the symbol for Herradura tequila. The Casa Herradura distillery in Amatitán, Jalisco, has been the home of tequila production for over 150 years. Today, the brand showcases premium Weber blue agave tequila crafted with an eco-friendly commitment to sustainability. It is located in Jalisco's lowlands, where sun-drenched agave grows in mineral-rich volcanic soils, creating robust, peppery, earthy, herbaceous flavors. Agaves can fully mature faster in the lowlands area due to warmer temperatures.
Herradura hand-harvests its agaves after six to eight years to produce its ultra añejo tequila. After roasting the piñas in traditional ovens for 26 hours, they are crushed, and the mosto undergoes a wild yeast fermentation. Citrus trees surrounding the distillery help produce the yeast naturally. The alcohol then undergoes double distillation before aging in American oak barrels for 12 months before filtering to remove the color. The resulting cristalino is crystal clear; however, it has all of the character of a bold añejo, layering caramel, honey, vanilla, and the distinct mineral note indicative of the lowlands. Costco offers the luxury product for $42.99, a steal compared to its average $62 price.
10. Don Julio 1942
Few other tequilas have garnered more cult following than Don Julio's 1942 tequila. The tall, elongated bottle, which is easily recognizable on any bar cart, epitomizes luxury. The inaugural release of the 1942 tequila came in 2002. The 1942 name gives a nod to the year founder Don Julio Gonzalez began his first distillery, La Primavera, in the town of Atotonilco at 17. It signifies Don Julio's focus on quality and craftsmanship, taking an artisanal approach in the production of tequila.
Don Julio uses seven to ten year old, fully matured agave plants and slow roasting the piñas for 72 hours for 1942. Using only American white oak barrels, the añejo ages for two and a half years before bottling, developing complexity and structure. Toasted baking spice, dried orange peel, and vanilla aromas lead to a well-rounded, unctuous palate of roasted agave, caramel, vanilla, and toasted oak. 1942 tequila is expensive any place you buy it, with an average price of $177. Costco's $133 price is a bit easier to swallow.
11. 1800 Tequila Cristalino
1800 Tequila is one of the most popular tequila brands. It takes its name from the year of the creation of its tequila's original recipe. The easily recognizable triangular-shaped bottle is an homage to the Mayan ruins in southern Mexico. The brand's Cristalino elevates the trapezoidal design by adding texture with a cut glass bottle that sparkles like diamonds.
The ultra-premium 1800 Cristalino tequila begins with hand-harvested, fully mature Weber blue agave that follows the distillery's 225-year-old añejo recipe. After distillation, the tequila ages in French and American oak barrels for 16 months. It then rests in port wine barrels for an additional six months. The extended aging imparts honeyed, warm spice, and vanilla with subtle hints of berries and citrus.
The tequila is then filtered to a crystal clear, colorless liquid with the character of a well-rounded añejo. There is a creaminess to the tequila's ultra-smooth texture, with complexity, viscosity, and well-defined character. Though the suggested retail price is $62, Costco sells the elegant selection for $47.09 at my local store, making 1800 Cristalino an ideal option for refined cocktails, like a Mexican martini.
12. Tequila Cazadores Reposado
Cazadores is a brand that honors a 100-year-old tequila heritage while embracing innovation with its unique, sustainable, zero-waste production process. The energy to power its distillery comes from spent agave fibers. The brand begins with Jalisco highlands Weber blue agave plants that are at least six years old. Instead of cutting and roasting the piña, Cazadores uses a diffusion process to extract the juice first. The juice then undergoes a long fermentation, a double distillation, and maturation. The resulting 80-proof liquor is smooth, crisp, and aromatic, showing sweet citrus, floral, and pepper notes.
To create the Reposado, the tequila ages for one year in American oak barrels, lending vanilla and toasted spice flavors to the smooth, easy-drinking liquor. While the age of Cazadores's harvested agave is younger than some brands, the product doesn't lack full agave flavor. And the company's dedication to creating a product with a minimal carbon footprint earns the brand high marks. The reasonable price of under $40 for a near 2 liter bottle makes it one of Costco's best value options.
13. Casamigos Blanco
If you drink tequila, you have surely heard of Casamigos. It is the tequila brand that made George Clooney a billionaire. And though the actor and his friends started it, Casamigos is one of the best celebrity liquors available because it is good. Casamigos Blanco is a versatile option, working as well in a full-flavored margarita as it does in a clean, refreshing ranch water cocktail.
The production is similar to other brands included in this listing as it uses Weber blue agave, slow roasts the piñas in clay ovens, and crushes the cooked piña with a stone tahona wheel. The brand does not go into extensive details regarding the maturity of its agave plants, whether it uses small-batch pot stills or continuous column distillation, or how many distillations occur. Nevertheless, the resulting tequila is aromatic and fresh, with citrus and sweet vanilla notes. The 1.75L bottle's $79.99 price is comparable to other stores. Still, Costco adds convenience if you are already shopping at the warehouse, eliminating the need for an extra liquor run.
Methodology
The best tequilas at Costco's list includes options available at Costco locations nationwide within the past few months. I considered various criteria, including value for the quality, Costco's pricing, the brand's history, the story of how the tequilas are made, production process, and overall taste. As a Certified Sommelier, wine and spirits writer, reviewer, and judge, I bring my expertise to this review, having tried these tequilas over the years. I have visited Jalisco with various distilleries, observing the agave harvest while learning the traditional production methods.