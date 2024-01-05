If You Like Tequila, Try The Bloody Mary's Fun Cousin, A Bloody Maria

Many cocktails veer towards a sweet palate. Not only does the sugar add a delectable flavor, but it is also critical to balancing the drink's depth and texture, while smoothening its ingredients. As a result, savory cocktails are less prominent, although they certainly do exist — just think of an olive-garnished martini. However, perhaps the most iconic sugar-free drink of all is the Bloody Mary.

Associated with brunch — and treating hangovers — the Bloody Mary is endlessly malleable. It's possible to alter one of its many fundamental components, fine-tuning levels of acid, salt, and spice. However, to shake up its character even further, reach for a different alcohol base and craft a Bloody Maria. This cocktail, prepared with varying styles of tequila, veers the beverage into a different aromatic territory. Often served up with a distinct array of spicy ingredients, it enables even further customizations. So, let's dive into exploring this Bloody Mary spin-off; with the replacement of just one component, an entirely new drink emerges.